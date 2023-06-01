Ashes 2023 | Will be on the field unless I can’t walk, remarks Ben Stokes

Ahead of IPL 2023, Chennai Super Kings (CSK) fans expected Ben Stokes to play pivotal roles in the recently-concluded season to help them lift the title for the fifth time. However, things went south as Stokes, signed for INR 16.25 crore, moved to the sidelines after the first two games of the season following a heel injury. It still made little impact for the Yellow Army, as they enjoyed yet another successful season under MS Dhoni.

Now, with just more than two weeks away from the much-anticipated Ashes series, Stokes is all set to make a comeback on the field. Although he jokingly commented that his role at CSK this year was similar to just what John Terry did for Chelsea to win the 2012 Champions League, the Englishman later highlighted how had he trained in Chennai to recover quickly.

"The knee is in a much better place than what it was in Wellington. I've worked incredibly hard with the medical team in Chennai, who were liaising with the England guys. I've got myself into a place where I feel like I'm back at a 2019, 2020 space in terms of my body," Stokes told BBC.

Further, Stokes added that he did not take any decisions lately to be sorry about ahead of the all-important Ashes, which will run till July 31.

"I know I won't look back on this summer and regret any decisions that I had in the build-up period because I've worked my nuts off. Unless I can't walk, I'll be on the field," he added.

The first game of the five-match series between England and Australia will be at Edgbaston, and then the next four will be played at Lord’s, Headingley, Emirates Old Trafford, and The Kennington Oval.