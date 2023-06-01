ENG vs IRE | Twitter reacts to rampant Broad mocking Tector after falling him into perfect trap
Stuart Broad dismissed Harry Tector on a duck in the one-off Test|
(Getty Images)
Bowlers are always joyous after dismissing a key batter but the delight doubles when they set him up with a trap resulting in some unique celebrations. Stuart Broad experienced the same when he dismissed Harry Tector with a perfect trap and then mocked the batter in celebration of the wicket.
England are up against Ireland in a one-off Test and have dominated proceedings so far, reducing the visitors to 26/3. The English pacers were impressive with their line and length plus the amount of swing they were getting from the surface. However, more than the impressive bowling from the bowlers, Stuart Broad produced a noteworthy moment as he mocked Harry Tector after displaying an example of brilliant game reading.
Broad was bowling the seventh over and he had a leg slip placed in the 30-yard circle for Tector who was facing his second ball of the innings. The pacer bowled a fuller-length ball seaming in and the batter walked down the track with the intent to flick the ball off his pads. The Irish batter was successful in playing the ball where he intended but it went straight into Matthew Potts’ hands who was standing at the leg slip.
The trap had worked for the bowler and Broad then mocked Tector showcasing his surprise after taking the wicket. The Twitterati also noticed Broad’s mocking ways and expressed themselves on social media. It is worth to mention that all three wickets were taken by Broad himself.
That's beauty from Broady!
June 1, 2023
Beautiful sight to watch!
Enjoying a lovely day off with my son. And Lords looking awesome as ever 🏏 🥰#ENGvIRE Stuart Broad already on 2-8 💪🏼 pic.twitter.com/21dMZdphJZ— Alex Gear & Tech (@AlexGTech1) June 1, 2023
Broady does it easily!
First wicket of English Summer - Stuart Broad!— Nilesh G (@oye_nilesh) June 1, 2023
Peter Moor - LBW - S Broad#ENGvsIRE#ENGvIREpic.twitter.com/SnvLdQobH0
He's one gem of England Cricket!
Stuart broad turning back then clock perhaps 🫡🫡🫡— akash/ mohan elango's commander ❤️🩹🫶 (@urupadaporan) June 1, 2023
Watch some other sport!
What will we do without Stuart Broad?!#ENGvIRE #CricketTwitter— Liz Mitchell (@saxylizbeth) June 1, 2023
He's looking too good at the moment!
Tail up, legs pumping. Peak Stuart Broad. #TestCricket #ENGvsIRE #StuartBroad— Cricketyme (@cricketyme) June 1, 2023
Hahaha! Lol!
Live footage of David Warner watching Stuart Broad’s opening spell. #ENGvIRE pic.twitter.com/6tNz3xm4dv— 🇪🇺 Adam Clarke 🇪🇺 (@AdamClarke501) June 1, 2023
Next level thinking!
Stuart Broad have mercy 🙏🏻🙏🏻🙏🏻— blackcaps victim (@cricketpun_duh) June 1, 2023
Easy job for him at office tonight!
Stuart Broad is demolishing Ireland Batting Lineup, Nothing Unsusual🙂 #ENGvIRE #cricket— Hamza (@thegenioo) June 1, 2023
1v11
It’s Stuart Broad Vs Ireland 🇮🇪 #ENGvIRE pic.twitter.com/xWpAnvLMaE— Aarush Srk (@SRKAarush) June 1, 2023