ENG vs IRE | Twitter reacts to rampant Broad mocking Tector after falling him into perfect trap

Broad was bowling the seventh over and he had a leg slip placed in the 30-yard circle for Tector who was facing his second ball of the innings. The pacer bowled a fuller-length ball seaming in and the batter walked down the track with the intent to flick the ball off his pads. The Irish batter was successful in playing the ball where he intended but it went straight into Matthew Potts’ hands who was standing at the leg slip.