Reports | MS Dhoni to consult medical experts for knee injury
MS Dhoni taking a break during IPL 2023 final's rain interruption.|
As per many reputed sources, MS Dhoni will seek expert opinions from sports orthopedics in Mumbai regarding his troubled left knee. CSK CEO Kasi Viswanathan on Wednesday confirmed the development to PTI and also added Dhoni might undergo surgery if advised, though it will be entirely his call.
MS Dhoni had played the entire IPL 2023 with a heavily strapped left knee, but that won’t stop him from guiding Chennai Super Kings to the fifth title. Although he seemed fine while keeping, he, as a batter, did not look quick while running between the wickets. On Wednesday, according to a report published by Cricbuzz, the 41-year-old was at Kokilaben Dhirubhai Ambani Hospital and Medical Research Institute in Mumbai to have his knee treated. In fact, he may even undergo surgery if the situation worsens, as revealed by CSK CEO Kasi Viswanathan.
"Yes, it is true that Dhoni will be taking medical advice for his left knee injury and accordingly decide," Viswanathan confirmed the news to PTI. "If surgery is advised, it can only be ascertained after reports come out, it will be completely his call."
Notably, as revealed by Cricbuzz, Dhoni consulted Dr. Dinshaw Pardiwala, the director of sports medicine at the hospital with a specialization in sports orthopedics. Dr. Pardiwala is also treating Delhi Capitals' wicket-keeper captain Rishabh Pant, who had a tragic car accident on December 30.
Just after the IPL 2023 final, Dhoni, in a conversation with Harsha Bhogle at the post-match presentation, assured his fans that he will try as much as he could to come back and play one for the season. At the same time, he also mentioned that it would be up to his body condition, and with the latest developments, things do not look too bright for his legion of followers.
When asked whether they are thinking about releasing Dhoni ahead of next year’s mini-auction to get an additional INR 15 crore in their bag, Viswanathan did not look too pleased. “Frankly, we are not even thinking along those lines as we haven't reached that stage," he added. "It will be completely Dhoni's call. But I can tell you, in CSK, we haven't entertained those thoughts."