Reports | MS Dhoni to consult medical experts for knee injury

MS Dhoni had played the entire IPL 2023 with a heavily strapped left knee, but that won’t stop him from guiding Chennai Super Kings to the fifth title. Although he seemed fine while keeping, he, as a batter, did not look quick while running between the wickets. On Wednesday, according to a report published by Cricbuzz, the 41-year-old was at Kokilaben Dhirubhai Ambani Hospital and Medical Research Institute in Mumbai to have his knee treated. In fact, he may even undergo surgery if the situation worsens, as revealed by CSK CEO Kasi Viswanathan.

"Yes, it is true that Dhoni will be taking medical advice for his left knee injury and accordingly decide," Viswanathan confirmed the news to PTI. "If surgery is advised, it can only be ascertained after reports come out, it will be completely his call."

Just after the IPL 2023 final, Dhoni, in a conversation with Harsha Bhogle at the post-match presentation, assured his fans that he will try as much as he could to come back and play one for the season. At the same time, he also mentioned that it would be up to his body condition, and with the latest developments, things do not look too bright for his legion of followers.