SL vs AFG | Rashid Khan to be sidelined for first two ODIs due to lower-back injury

After playing pivotal roles to take Gujarat Titans to the second successive IPL final, Rashid Khan sustained a lower-back injury ahead of Afghanistan’s three-match ODI series in Sri Lanka. The ACB announced the news on social media on Wednesday, saying he won’t be part of the first two contests, to be played on June 2 and 4 at Mahinda Rajapaksa International Stadium, Hambantota. However, the leg-spinner will make his return in the last match of the tour, as confirmed by the board.