SL vs AFG | Rashid Khan to be sidelined for first two ODIs due to lower-back injury
Afghanistan Cricket Board confirmed Rashid Khan’s minor lower-back injury, which would force him to miss the first two of three-match ODI series against Sri Lanka. The 24-year-old will be back in action in the final 50-over contest between the two sides, to be held in Hambantota on June 7.
After playing pivotal roles to take Gujarat Titans to the second successive IPL final, Rashid Khan sustained a lower-back injury ahead of Afghanistan’s three-match ODI series in Sri Lanka. The ACB announced the news on social media on Wednesday, saying he won’t be part of the first two contests, to be played on June 2 and 4 at Mahinda Rajapaksa International Stadium, Hambantota. However, the leg-spinner will make his return in the last match of the tour, as confirmed by the board.
“Afghanistan’s Bowling Ace @rashidkhan_19 has sustained a low back injury which forces him out of the first two games against @OfficialSLC,” Afghanistan Cricket Board tweeted on Wednesday. “... he will remain under full medical observation and is expected to return for the final ODI on June 7.”
Rashid had an exceptional IPL campaign this year, having taken 27 wickets – the second joint-highest wicket-taker alongside his teammate Mohit Sharma. The Afghanistani had also chipped in with handy contributions with the bat when required and also had a spectacular knock against MI at Wankhede, where he blasted 79 runs off just 32 balls. Now, with his absence, the spin trio of Mohammad Nabi, Mujeeb Ur Rahman, and Noor Ahmad will combine to lead the bowling attack.
It is worth noting that Afghanistan have already sealed direct qualification for the upcoming ODI World Cup, scheduled to be played in India later this year. Sri Lanka, on the other hand, will treat this series as a build-up for the Qualifier tournament in Zimbabwe, starting on June 18.
