WTC 2023 | Twitter showers praise as BCCI unveils Team India's new jersey

Written by: SportsCafe Desk

Rohit Sharma was seen practicing in the new Adidas-sponsored Indian jersey

(BCCI)

Indian fans always keep a watch on what is happening in the Indian cricket team and that includes the revelation of the new jerseys by BCCI. The cricket board unveiled the new jersey of the Indian team ahead of the World Test Championship final and it received a lot of praise on social media.

Indian cricket fans not only follow the national team’s performance with great enthusiasm but they also keep an eye on the outfit worn by the Indian team. BCCI’s contract with the Byju’s as jersey sponsors expired in March and so the board was looking to rope in a new sponsor and fans were keen to know about the jersey would be after a change in sponsors. The board finally came up with a new outfit and that garnered a lot of attention from the Netizens. 

The BCCI’s Twitter handle came up with a video on Twitter that revealed jerseys for T20I, ODI as well as Tests. A couple of jerseys for white-ball form were in different shades of blue while all the outfits had an Adidas logo on the left-hand side of the jersey. All the outfits were lifted by drones and it created a lot of waves on social media with fans expressing their joy after the revelation. 

