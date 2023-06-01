WTC 2023 | Twitter showers praise as BCCI unveils Team India's new jersey
Rohit Sharma was seen practicing in the new Adidas-sponsored Indian jersey|
(BCCI)
Indian fans always keep a watch on what is happening in the Indian cricket team and that includes the revelation of the new jerseys by BCCI. The cricket board unveiled the new jersey of the Indian team ahead of the World Test Championship final and it received a lot of praise on social media.
Indian cricket fans not only follow the national team’s performance with great enthusiasm but they also keep an eye on the outfit worn by the Indian team. BCCI’s contract with the Byju’s as jersey sponsors expired in March and so the board was looking to rope in a new sponsor and fans were keen to know about the jersey would be after a change in sponsors. The board finally came up with a new outfit and that garnered a lot of attention from the Netizens.
The BCCI’s Twitter handle came up with a video on Twitter that revealed jerseys for T20I, ODI as well as Tests. A couple of jerseys for white-ball form were in different shades of blue while all the outfits had an Adidas logo on the left-hand side of the jersey. All the outfits were lifted by drones and it created a lot of waves on social media with fans expressing their joy after the revelation.
New Indian team 3 formats jersey by Adidas. #CricketTwitter #WTCFinal2023 #IPL2O23 pic.twitter.com/w2mNSRKwaS— Resanth. (@CricResanth) June 1, 2023
Woah new INDIAN Team Jersey is here 💙💙— Kiͥήgͣsͫtan🍁 (@fucktstan) June 1, 2023
Made and sponsered by ADIDAS#adidasIndia#Meninblue#IndianCricketTeam#BCCI#GaintIndianJersey pic.twitter.com/eW6uxyPeOK
Indian Team jersey by Adidas.#TeamIndia #Jersey #WTCFinal pic.twitter.com/xYqLc2DSVc— Sonam Gupta (@SonamGupta007) June 1, 2023
Football jersey la Indian logo https://t.co/w27d8nEQLV— Ethuku (@Ellakonjanaldha) June 1, 2023
Well, I heard Adidas designed the Indian Team jersey so well that even the opposition wants to wear it!— Lmao GPT (@LmaoGPT) June 1, 2023
Indian team new Jersey presented by addidas company 🙂 pic.twitter.com/X5S65r0TpD— praveen kumar (@HUNTERPRVGAMER1) June 1, 2023
New Indian Cricket Jersey 😳?...💙 pic.twitter.com/rElX3Co7hL— ʀᴀᴊɴᴀɴᴅᴀɴɪ ꜱɪɴɢʜ⁴⁵🇮🇳 ( Rohika) (@Singh_Ro45) June 1, 2023
Feel proud everyone Bcoz Indian new jersey for WC has out this is next level #GiantIndiaJersey@cricbuzz @CricCrazyJohnspic.twitter.com/sb3fKGSqEj— Sandeep 🦁🚩 (@Sandeep_7860) June 1, 2023
Giants Indian jersey has launched guys this is too big in size.#GiantIndiaJersey@cricbuzz @CricCrazyJohnspic.twitter.com/h81csWF1aj— Anup (@AnuppKumarr) June 1, 2023
Friends, you should also go to Mumbai soon to see the new jersey of the Indian cricket team and tell how you liked it.#GiantIndiaJersey@Cricketracker @circleofcricketpic.twitter.com/VpvN66NfnT— shazia (@shaziamedical) June 1, 2023