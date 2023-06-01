WTC 2023 | Virat Kohli and Cheteshwar Pujara might pose tough challenges, warns Ricky Ponting
Cheteshwar Pujara will play a key for India in the WTC final according to Ricky Ponting|
(Getty)
Ricky Ponting has cautioned the Australian side ahead of their World Test Championship final against India saying the team should be wary of Cheteshwar Pujara and Virat Kohli. He further lauded Shubman Gill saying that his talent to play pull shot will be beneficial against the Australian team.
With the final of the World Test Championship final to be played next week, India will have a tough task facing the mighty Australian seamers in pacer-friendly conditions. The Indian team has been preparing hard for the fixture and many former cricketers have shared their views on the series. Ricky Ponting has also expressed his opinion about the series stating that Cheteshwar Pujara and Virat Kohli are going to play a key role and might pose a tough challenge for the Australian bowling attack.
“The Australian team will be talking about Virat, no doubt about it, and they'll be talking about Pujara. They're the two,” Ponting said on The ICC Review. “Pujara has been a thorn in their side a lot in the past, and in Australia, and this wicket will potentially be a lot more like an Australian pitch. They know that they'll have to get him early. They also know that Virat over the last few weeks is probably just about back to his absolute best, albeit in T20 cricket.”
“He told me that the feeling he's getting right now is that he's almost back to his best, and that's an ominous warning for the Australians going into a one-off game.”
Shubman Gill has been also included in the Indian squad for the game and he can shine at the top order in the absence of KL Rahul. The 23-year-old entered the Test arena three years back on the tour of Australia and scored 259 runs at an average of 51.8 but is yet to secure a permanent place in the top order. Ponting has praised the youngster saying he has some serious class.
“He looks like a terrific young guy,” Ponting added. “He's got that bit of attitude about him as well. He's got a bit of swagger. He has some serious class. That sort of front foot pull shot that he plays against the fast bowlers will be a shot that he'll probably need against this Australian attack.”