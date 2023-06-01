WTC 2023 | Virat Kohli and Cheteshwar Pujara might pose tough challenges, warns Ricky Ponting

“The Australian team will be talking about Virat, no doubt about it, and they'll be talking about Pujara. They're the two,” Ponting said on The ICC Review. “Pujara has been a thorn in their side a lot in the past, and in Australia, and this wicket will potentially be a lot more like an Australian pitch. They know that they'll have to get him early. They also know that Virat over the last few weeks is probably just about back to his absolute best, albeit in T20 cricket.”