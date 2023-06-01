WTC 2023 | Virat Kohli’s strong work ethic gives him edge over others, opines Josh Hazlewood
Josh Hazlewood showered a lot of praise on Virat Kohli's ethics|
(BCCI)
Josh Hazlewood has lauded Virat Kohli’s strong work ethic saying that the star Indian batter saying he is the first one to arrive on the training ground and the last one to leave. Hazlewood further added that his hard work is rubbed on the other players as well and they work to improve as a result.
Virat Kohli has been undoubtedly one of the elite cricketers ever with his staggering career numbers and consistency with which he produces memorable knocks. The recent edition of the IPL was another tournament where he made waves by scoring 639 runs from 14 innings with an average of 53.25. The former Indian captain will now play a key role for the Indian team in the World Test Championship final, scheduled to start on June 7.
Ahead of the final, Australian pacer Josh Hazlewood lauded Kohli’s strong work ethic after sharing the same dressing room with the batter while playing for Royal Challengers Bangalore for the last two years. The pacer is of the opinion that Kohli’s work ethic not only helps him but also plays a role in the improvement of his teammates.
"I think it’s probably how hard he works (that stands out),” Hazlewood told the ICC. “His fitness first of all - and then his skill work and batting and fielding in particular. He is always out there (training) first and leaves last … and the intensity he trains at all the time is at such a high level it drags everyone else along for the ride. That can leak on to the other players and improve them as well.”
Hazlewood’s stint in the IPL was cut short due to a side issue but he is on the road to recovery and is determined to make a return to the WTC final against India. He has taken the most five-wicket hauls against India than any other nation during his Test career while the bowler also boasts an impressive record in England taking 36 wickets from eight games. Hazlewood expressed his enthusiasm ahead of the series saying it would be interesting to play India on a neutral venue, unlike bilateral series.
"It is going to be interesting for both teams how they go about it and how different it is to play them in Australia or in India as typically you only play them there. That is the exciting thing about it and everyone is looking forward to next week,” he added.