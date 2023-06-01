WTC 2023 | We trained with Dukes ball to get familiarized to English conditions, reveals Axar Patel

The members of the Indian team recently played in the IPL and now they will have a tough challenge to switch to Test cricket while playing in the World Test Championship final (WTC) against Australia next week. After being used to the shortest format, the transition might be tough for players but they came up with a proactive approach according to a revelation made by Axar Patel. Axar has stated that the players trained with red balls as well during the IPL anticipating that they will have to adjust their game according to the format.

"So even during the IPL, it was discussed that we will bowl with the red ball. We had red balls, so we were using them. You know when and how to play, how much time you have. This mental switch from white ball to red ball is obviously tough, but we have enough time," Patel told ICC.

"The difference is the Dukes ball remains shinier for longer. But during the IPL, we had ordered the ball, so were practicing with it and have gotten used to it," he further added.

The national side arrived in batches in England as the players who did not qualify for the IPL playoffs left first and then the others who were part of the IPL final joined the squad. With the English conditions likely to be pacer-friendly, Axar told that he would be aiming to focus bowling in tight areas.

"As I said, we switch from white ball to red ball. It is a similar switch to go from SG to Dukes, you have the use your talent and skill. You have to execute your plan, your bowling rhythm. Irrespective of the ball, if you bowl a good ball at a good spot, it works," he concluded.

"So that's what we're doing. Since the match is in England, which is different from India, we are planning what lines and lengths will work here. The same thing in practice, we are good to go.”