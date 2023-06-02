ENG vs IRE | Twitter in splits over Lorcan Tucker converting disastrous review into loo break

With the temptation of taking the prized scalp of the England batter, Ireland chose to challenge the umpire’s decision in spite of the fact that the impact was appearing to be outside off. Further, the Wicketkeeper’s reaction to the decision to opt for the DRS highlighted how terrible the review was. Lorcan Tucker decided to not wait around to see what the obvious decision to the review would be, taking a break from the field and ran off to the toilet.