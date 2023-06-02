ENG vs IRE | Twitter in splits over Lorcan Tucker converting disastrous review into loo break
Ireland wasted their review to dismiss Joe Root in the one-off Test|
(ECB)
Opting for Decision Review System is always a tricky decision for a captain as his acuteness might affect the result of the game for the team. However, it turned into a hilarious incident for Ireland against England as wicketkeeper Lorcan Tucker went to the washroom after they opted for DRS.
England are up against Ireland in a one-off Test and they revealed a new version of Bazball by batting with a scoring rate of around 6. Ben Duckett scored a century for the hosts while Ollie Pope also played a scintillating knock. Although, Ireland were being completely outplayed, their poor decision to opt for DRS culminated in a comical moment.
It was the 64th over of England’s innings and Joe Root had just arrived at the crease after Duckett was dismissed 18 runs short of his double century. Graham Hume bowled the penultimate delivery of the over outside off and Root tried to attempt a reverse scoop. However, he missed the shot completely and the ball hit his pads. Ireland appealed immediately but the umpire declared the batter to be not out.
With the temptation of taking the prized scalp of the England batter, Ireland chose to challenge the umpire’s decision in spite of the fact that the impact was appearing to be outside off. Further, the Wicketkeeper’s reaction to the decision to opt for the DRS highlighted how terrible the review was. Lorcan Tucker decided to not wait around to see what the obvious decision to the review would be, taking a break from the field and ran off to the toilet.
The bizarre sequence of events sent the Twitterati in splits and they expressed their mood on social media.
