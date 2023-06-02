ENG VS IRE | Twitter reacts as Ollie Pope smashes his maiden double hundred with a glorious six
Olie Pope smashed his maiden double hundred against Ireland|
(Getty Images)
Scoring a double century is an incredible feat achieved by any batter in Test cricket but it becomes special when the batter completes it with a glorious stroke. Ollie Pope did the same against Ireland as he whacked a swashbuckling maximum to score his maiden double hundred in Tests.
England are all over Ireland in the one-off Test between both teams as the hosts declared their innings after posting 524/4 in response to 172 scored by the opposition. Ben Duckett impressed everyone with his innings of 182 but Ollie Pope stole all the limelight by scoring a double hundred while registering a few records to his name. Further, he made his century memorable for the audience by completing it with an impressive six.
Pope was facing the third ball of the 83rd over with a score of 199 and it produced curiosity amongst the fans regarding the manner in which the batter will complete his maiden double hundred in Test cricket. The English batter chose to achieve the feat in the boldest manner by walking down the track and taking the attack to Andy McBrine.
The batter smoked the delivery over wide long-on for a six and raised his bat in celebration. The crowd at Lords rose on their feet to give a standing ovation to Pope. Notably, it was the second fastest double century by an English cricketer and thus, the Twitteratis showered a lot of praise on him.
June 2, 2023
1st test double 100 for Ollie Pope with a 6 to be on 205 from 207 balls at the Mecca of cricket @HomeOfCricket #FastestDoubleCenturyByAnyoneInEngland#ItchingForTheAshes pic.twitter.com/XisXIRHxjQ— 🏏💚💛I-tram🚋 💛🤎🏈 (@HawksGirl67) June 2, 2023
Yes, it's Ireland, but record books have Ollie Pope doing a double ton at Lord's. Decent feather in the cap, that. https://t.co/7ofY0pthNP— Nathen Amin ✒️📚 (@NathenAmin) June 2, 2023
Ollie Pope scores a double century.— Sonia Twigg (@twiggsonia) June 2, 2023
Not captured: him being stumped next ball #ENGvIRE pic.twitter.com/vtsm08vnyQ
Ollie pope exceptional 😻— Jonathan (@69shadesofmalik) June 2, 2023
Double Hundred by Ollie Pope from 207 balls.#ENGvIRE pic.twitter.com/Lu1g7i6Udh— Sudhanshu Singh (@iamsuds98) June 2, 2023
205 off just 208 balls. Ollie Pope brilliance. 💯— Saif Ahmed 🇧🇩 (@saifahmed75) June 2, 2023
Crazy, crazy stuff. ENG 524/4 in 83 overs. 🤯 pic.twitter.com/k7dmIUCrTb
Fastest test double 100 by anyone in England for Ollie Pope. Out next ball, but what an accolade that! 👏🏻— 🇮🇳Habibti🏴 (@Yas_Queen17) June 2, 2023
England declare, I reckon should be another early finish this Test Match. 😋 #ENGvIRE
Well batted Ben Duckett and Ollie Pope.— Rob Howe (@RobHowe11343440) June 2, 2023
Ollie Pope scored his career best Test score (205) in his 36th Test as a tribute to India's 36 all-out in a Test inns. 🏴 #Cricket— Daniel Alexander (@daniel86cricket) June 2, 2023