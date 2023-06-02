SL vs AFG | Twitter reacts to Noor Ahmad's Gujarat Titans connection with Dasun Shanaka as he pats on his back after wicket

Coming to bowl the 43rd over, Noor had to break the dangerous partnership of just-arrived Shanaka and a well-set Charith Asalanka to save his side from a flourishing finish. He did his job perfectly on the fifth ball, as his well-disguised wrong 'un which drifted in spun away from Shanaka before rattling the stumps. It was Noor’s first wicket of the day after six overs, and unsurprisingly, he was delighted to get his GT teammate as his first scalp. However, at the same time, the Afghani consoled the Sri Lankan by slowly patting on his back when the latter was on his way to the pavilion after scoring 17 off 16 balls.