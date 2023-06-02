More Options

SL vs AFG | Twitter reacts to Noor Ahmad's Gujarat Titans connection with Dasun Shanaka as he pats on his back after wicket

Written by: SportsCafe Desk

Noor, Rashid, and Mujeeb are having chat in training session,

Courtesy of franchise leagues which keeps happening all the time, players from different countries often share the same dressing room. Similarly, Afghanistan’s Noor Ahmad and Sri Lanka’s Dasun Shanaka were in the GT camp less than a week ago, and their good relationship was on display on Friday. 

Afghanistan’s 18-year-old spinner Noor Ahmad made his mark in IPL 2023 while representing Gujarat Titans, helping his team to reach the finals before Chennai Super Kings handed them a heartbreaking defeat. Sri Lanka’s limited-overs skipper Dasun Shanaka was part of the Gujarat-led franchise as well, albeit he came into the mix as a replacement for the injured Kane Williamson. The team leader Hardik Pandya often talked about their relationships with each other in the dressing room, and a glimpse of that was visible on Friday when Afghanistan and Sri Lanka met for the first ODI of the three-match series in Hambantota.

Coming to bowl the 43rd over, Noor had to break the dangerous partnership of just-arrived Shanaka and a well-set Charith Asalanka to save his side from a flourishing finish. He did his job perfectly on the fifth ball, as his well-disguised wrong 'un which drifted in spun away from Shanaka before rattling the stumps. It was Noor’s first wicket of the day after six overs, and unsurprisingly, he was delighted to get his GT teammate as his first scalp. However, at the same time, the Afghani consoled the Sri Lankan by slowly patting on his back when the latter was on his way to the pavilion after scoring 17 off 16 balls.

The Twitterati were spot on to notice the gesture from Noor and reacted to the incident straight after the incident took place.

