T20 Blast 2023 | Twitter lauds evergreen Simon Harmer as he strikes thrice in first three balls to enjoy delightful hat-trick

Known as an off-spinner, Harmer introduced himself to bowl the third over of the innings. Batting on 4 off 4 balls, Tom Alsop, who hit a match-defining half-century against Surrey on Sunday, tried to play Harmer’s first ball over extra cover. However, a thick edge off his bat led the ball to go to Sam Cook, who was placed at the short third. Coming at No. 4, Pakistan’s Shadab Khan was the next man to be dismissed. The star all-rounder hit straight to Feroze Khushi at square leg to endure a golden duck. Harmer completed a sensational hat-trick by trapping Michael Burgess leg-before on the next delivery. With that, he achieved the feat for the first time for his side in T20s since Shaun Tait against Nottinghamshire in 2013. Besides, it was the first time a player took a hat-trick against Sussex since Dimitri Mascarenhas for Hampshire back in 2004.