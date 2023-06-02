West Indies ropes in Carl Hooper as assistant coach ahead of World Cup Qualifier

The cricket calendar for the West Indies cricket team includes some crucial matches in the upcoming months which include the World Cup Qualifiers scheduled to start from June 18. Ahead of the series, Cricket West Indies (CWI) has signed Carl Hooper and Floyd Reifer as assistant coaches who will work alongside the head coach of the white-ball team, Daren Sammy. James Franklin is another former cricketer who will join the coaching staff of the Caribbean side.