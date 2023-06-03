Ashes 2023 | Josh Tongue retained in England squad for first two Tests
Josh Tongue made his England debut vs Ireland.|
(Getty)
England have named the same group of 16 players from the one-off Test against Ireland for the first two Tests in the forthcoming Ashes series, scheduled to get underway on June 16. The announcement means Josh Tongue, who is playing his debut game against Ireland, has successfully retained his place.
England have a strong group of pacers for the first two Test Ashes Test, led by James Anderson, who is expected to be fit from the groin injury before the series opener. Stuart Broad, Mark Wood, Matthew Potts, and Chris Woakes are the others in the squad alongside Josh Tongue, who made his mark by taking four wickets against Ireland during the second innings as England are pushing for a victory inside three days.
After missing out on the action for nine months, Jonny Bairstow will continue to keep wickets. Besides, the explosive duo of Zak Crawley and Ben Duckett are expected to open the innings. They will be followed by Ollie Pope, Joe Root, Harry Brook, and Ben Stokes to form an ultra-aggressive batting unit who have been doing wonders since Brendon McCullum took charge as their Test team’s head coach. Jack Leach is England’s sole designated spinner in the squad, with Dan Lawrence making the cut as reserve batter.
England squad for first two Ashes Tests: Ben Stokes (c), Ollie Pope, Jonny Bairstow (wk), Joe Root, James Anderson, Stuart Broad, Harry Brook, Jack Leach, Ben Duckett, Zak Crawley, Matthew Potts, Ollie Robinson, Dan Lawrence, Chris Woakes, Mark Wood, Josh Tongue.
