Reports | Asia Cup 2023 likely to occur without Pakistan

Pakistan Cricket Board’s idea of playing the Asia Cup in a hybrid model has been reportedly rejected by Jay Shah, who is serving as the BCCI secretary as well as the ACC chairman. PCB wanted the initial four matches of the group stage in the primary phase of the tournament shall be played in Pakistan, and the next phase, including matches of India and finals, to be played at a neutral venue. The board had also designated Dubai as a favored neutral location within a hybrid framework. However, their plans appear to be not followed by anybody.