Reports | Asia Cup 2023 likely to occur without Pakistan
As per The Telegraph, the Asian Cricket Council (ACC) is expected to exclude Pakistan in the upcoming Asia Cup. The report suggested Jay Shah, the ACC chairman, has told the other participating nations that there will be a single venue, instead of PCB’s proposal of a hybrid model.
Pakistan Cricket Board’s idea of playing the Asia Cup in a hybrid model has been reportedly rejected by Jay Shah, who is serving as the BCCI secretary as well as the ACC chairman. PCB wanted the initial four matches of the group stage in the primary phase of the tournament shall be played in Pakistan, and the next phase, including matches of India and finals, to be played at a neutral venue. The board had also designated Dubai as a favored neutral location within a hybrid framework. However, their plans appear to be not followed by anybody.
“The Asian Cricket Council (ACC) is preparing for an Asia Cup without Pakistan, a move which could have serious ramifications on Babar Azam’s team’s participation in the World Cup in India in October-November,” a Telegraph report read.
“BCCI secretary Jay Shah, who is also the chairman of the ACC, has made it clear to the other countries that they would not follow the ‘hybrid model’ as suggested by Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) chairman Najam Sethi. During his recent informal deliberations with the heads of member nations in Ahmedabad, Shah said that the tournament should be held at only one venue — Sri Lanka.”
The ‘informal deliberations with the heads of member nations’ took place on May 28-29, when Shah invited all of them to watch the IPL 2023 final from the stadium. The other nation heads and the ACC chairman are likely to inform the PCB in the next executive board meeting.