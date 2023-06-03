Pakistan fixture at SCG will be my last Test match, announces David Warner

"You've got to score runs. I've always said the (2024) T20 World Cup would probably be my final game," Warner said on Saturday, as quoted by the ICC. "I probably owe it to myself and my family - if I can score runs here and continue to play back in Australia - I can definitely say I won't be playing that West Indies series. If I can get through this (WTC final and ensuing Ashes campaign) and make the Pakistan series I will definitely finish up then."