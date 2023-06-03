Pakistan fixture at SCG will be my last Test match, announces David Warner
Warner had an incredible record in Tests.|
(Getty)
David Warner on Saturday confirmed he will retire from Test cricket during the upcoming Australian summer. The 36-year-old, currently in England for the WTC final against India, will bid farewell to Test cricket on his home ground at the SCG next year when Australia will play Pakistan.
David Warner, one of Australia’s all-time greats across formats, will end his Test career following the three-match home series against Pakistan early next year. Warner confirmed the news to reporters prior to Australia training in Beckenham ahead of his preparations for next week's ICC World Test Championship against India. The left-handed batsman revealed he does not see himself playing red-ball cricket against the West Indies at home, which will begin on January 16.
"You've got to score runs. I've always said the (2024) T20 World Cup would probably be my final game," Warner said on Saturday, as quoted by the ICC. "I probably owe it to myself and my family - if I can score runs here and continue to play back in Australia - I can definitely say I won't be playing that West Indies series. If I can get through this (WTC final and ensuing Ashes campaign) and make the Pakistan series I will definitely finish up then."
Further, Warner mentioned that despite retiring from Tests, he will continue playing in the limited-overs format, and the 2024 T20 World Cup should be his last assignment for his country. However, the Aussie will take part in the franchise tournaments, including the IPL.
"I want to play that 2024 T20 World Cup," Warner added. "It is something at the backend of my mind. but we have got a lot of cricket before that and then I think it stops from February. For me then I get to play IPL and some of the other franchise leagues and then get into that rhythm to play (2024 T20 World Cup) which I think is in June.”
Warner averages 45.57 in Tests, with 8158 runs coming across 187 innings laced with 25 centuries suggesting how good he has been throughout his illustrious career in the longest format of the game.