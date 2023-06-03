WATCH | Wes Agar turns into a bird to grab insane one-handed ripper in Vitality T20 Blast 2023

WATCH | Wes Agar flies like a bird to grab insane one-handed ripper in Vitality T20 Blast 2023
Wes Agar represented Adelaide Strikers in BBL.|
Over the years, the world of cricket has witnessed many stunning catches which have stunned the crowds and changed the complexion of the game completely. A moment of magic was on display on Friday night when Kent’s right-arm quick Wes Agar grabbed an absolute stunner with one hand against Glamorgan.
At Sophia Gardens, Cardiff, Australia’s emerging fast bowler Wes Agar did not have a memorable outing with the ball in hand while playing for Kent against Glamorgan. The 26-year-old conceded 41 runs off three overs for no wicket as Glamorgan chased down a challenging 190-run target in just 17 overs with seven wickets to spare. However, Agar did produce an excellent fielding effort during the ninth over of the Glamorgan’s innings, which later became the talk of the town despite it coming in a losing cause.
After conceding 19 runs off the first over inside the Powerplay, Kent skipper Sam Billings brought Grant Stewart back into the attack to bowl the ninth over. Stewart began the second spell with the worst possible start, as Glamorgan skipper Kiran Carlson blasted six runs off his first delivery. His second ball was wayward as well, going towards the leg side that Carlson tried to play past the short fine leg for four runs. However, Agar’s outstretched hand while diving towards his left did not let the ball go. Besides, how he managed to grab the catch left everyone at the stadium stunned.
Agar was over the moon after pulling off an incredible catch, and the others took little time to congratulate him for his valiant effort. Unfortunately, it was not enough for Kent to win the game, as Colin Ingram (32-ball 63 not out) and Chris Cooke (28-ball 46 not out) steadied the ship from thereon until reaching the target.
Here's the video of Wes Agar's catch:
