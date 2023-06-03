WATCH | Wes Agar turns into a bird to grab insane one-handed ripper in Vitality T20 Blast 2023

After conceding 19 runs off the first over inside the Powerplay, Kent skipper Sam Billings brought Grant Stewart back into the attack to bowl the ninth over. Stewart began the second spell with the worst possible start, as Glamorgan skipper Kiran Carlson blasted six runs off his first delivery. His second ball was wayward as well, going towards the leg side that Carlson tried to play past the short fine leg for four runs. However, Agar’s outstretched hand while diving towards his left did not let the ball go. Besides, how he managed to grab the catch left everyone at the stadium stunned.