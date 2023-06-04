Twitter congratulates Suzanne Redfern for becoming first female on-field umpire in Vitality T20 Blast
Suzanne Redfern became the first female umpire to officiate on-field in the T20 Blast's history|
(Vitality Blast)
The game of cricket is not only known for producing some memorable performances but it also witnesses history being made on a few occasions and the Vitality Blast inked such a moment. Suzanne Redfern was at the center of attention as she became the first female on-field umpire in the tournament.
England’s domestic season is in full flow and their T20 competition, Vitality T20 Blast is being played currently. Gloucestershire and Middlesex were up against each other on Sunday and it was a group game. However, the contest became special even before the first ball was bowled as the spectators witnessed a historical moment in the tournament’s history.
Suzanne Redfern walked into the middle to officiate the game and she became the first female on-field referee in the Blast. In a video posted by Gloucestershire before the game, she expressed her joy for being part of the historical moment. She also stated that more women should be encouraged for umpiring opportunities and it will be a good thing for the game. The Twitteratis also hailed the move and congratulated Redfern as it was an important moment that showed the visibility of female umpires.
We love Sue!
Love Sue Redfern. pic.twitter.com/7M1YBrRUub— WG RumblePants (@WG_RumblePants) June 4, 2023
What a day!
Sue Redfern will make history today as the first female umpire to officiate on-field in @VitalityBlast for Glos v @Middlesex_CCC 🙌— Gloucestershire Cricket (@Gloscricket) June 4, 2023
"Today is really important because it shows visibility for female umpires" @Sue_redfern 👏@HGTCricket | @ECB_cricket | #GoGlos 💛🖤 pic.twitter.com/b3mio7mApd
Goooooooo!!!!
Well done Sue, have a great game 👏— paul chander collett (@collett_paul) June 4, 2023
Yes she has!
Go Sue 👏👏👏 you've got this 👌👍— Kathy Taylor 💙 (@kt4jc) June 4, 2023
Hahaha! Kind one
No messing about pal, if Sue says you're out......then you're out!🤦♂️— Tony Poole (@ogmorebyseakid) June 4, 2023
Great day at office to everyone!
Amazing 🫶— Lucy Ford (@LuceFord_) June 4, 2023
History made!
A moment long overdue, Sue Redfern becomes the first female umpire to stand on field in the @VitalityBlast. #BBCCricket pic.twitter.com/1E2BR2bYX7— Ed Seabourne (@edcricket6) June 4, 2023
yayyyyy!!!!
DAME Sue Redfern let’s make it happen 👑— Georgie Heath 🎙️ (@GeorgieHeath27) June 4, 2023
Go well today wonderful @Sue_redfern especially rocking a @HGTCricket badge ❤️ https://t.co/PzyUI8eF01
massive one!
History made by @Sue_redfern pic.twitter.com/IO5ZRB7bua— Claire Jenkins 🏏🎙 (@121intervcoach) June 4, 2023
Gotta check!
Are the #hergametoo badges available to buy online? 🙏— JoshYeltzBear🐻 (@YeltzBear) June 4, 2023