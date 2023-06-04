Twitter congratulates Suzanne Redfern for becoming first female on-field umpire in Vitality T20 Blast

Suzanne Redfern walked into the middle to officiate the game and she became the first female on-field referee in the Blast. In a video posted by Gloucestershire before the game, she expressed her joy for being part of the historical moment. She also stated that more women should be encouraged for umpiring opportunities and it will be a good thing for the game. The Twitteratis also hailed the move and congratulated Redfern as it was an important moment that showed the visibility of female umpires.