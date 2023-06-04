More Options

Twitter congratulates Suzanne Redfern for becoming first female on-field umpire in Vitality T20 Blast

Written by: SportsCafe Desk

Suzanne Redfern became the first female umpire to officiate on-field in the T20 Blast's history

The game of cricket is not only known for producing some memorable performances but it also witnesses history being made on a few occasions and the Vitality Blast inked such a moment. Suzanne Redfern was at the center of attention as she became the first female on-field umpire in the tournament.

England’s domestic season is in full flow and their T20 competition, Vitality T20 Blast is being played currently. Gloucestershire and Middlesex were up against each other on Sunday and it was a group game. However, the contest became special even before the first ball was bowled as the spectators witnessed a historical moment in the tournament’s history. 

Suzanne Redfern walked into the middle to officiate the game and she became the first female on-field referee in the Blast. In a video posted by Gloucestershire before the game, she expressed her joy for being part of the historical moment. She also stated that more women should be encouraged for umpiring opportunities and it will be a good thing for the game. The Twitteratis also hailed the move and congratulated Redfern as it was an important moment that showed the visibility of female umpires. 

