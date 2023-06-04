Twitter directs insane fury at Pakistan TV show host for mockingly calling Rohit Sharma vadapav on camera
Rohit Sharma was recently mocked by a Pakistan TV show host|
(BCCI)
Pakistan fielding is most of the time at the receiving end of criticism from the fans but Pakistan media also gets trolled on a few occasions due to their remarks on Indian players. One of the TV show hosts in Pakistan Tabish Hashmi trolled Rohit Sharma and got bashed for his distasteful comments.
Cricket is a sport loved by many and occurrences in the sport can bring out a lot of reaction from the fans of the game. Pakistani media produced one such moment recently when they took a dig at India’s captain Rohit Sharma. However, the repercussions of the incident were heavy as the TV show host who made derogatory comments suffered much criticism on social media for his actions.
Geo News, a leading media channel in Pakistan hosts a show named 'Hasna Mana Hai’, and Mohammed Amir was invited as a guest on it. Stand-up comedian Tabish Hashmi hosts the show and he played a game with the cricketer to identify the cricketer based on hints given by the host.
As Rohit Sharma’s picture was displayed on the screen, Amir asked if the cricketer is retired or is still active and the host replied with an answer that the cricketer is playing as if he is retired. Tabish further stated that if Pakistan’s left-arm pacer was there Rohit wouldn’t have been in the picture. The host then reached the epitome of the mockery telling one more hint to Amir that the cricketer likes to eat 'vada pav'.
The Netizens were angry at Tabish Hashmi's offensive comments and bashed him left, right, and center for his unprofessional behavior on live camera.
They say people who can't do great things will talk nonsense behind!
Here's how Mohammad Amir gets the right guess about Rohit Sharma! 😂🫢#MohammadAmir #RohitSharma𓃵 #PakistanCricket pic.twitter.com/2rHAlLcWnW— Laiba Abbasi 🏏 (@abbasiilaiba) May 29, 2023
Standards are very low to talk about this!
Bc Itna Khrab Insult hmare Paper captain ka 😡— . (@AamirsABD) May 31, 2023
You look like Ronaldo?
Vadapav 🤣🤣🤣🤣— R. (@IconicVirat) May 31, 2023
Happens with humans!
He's spitting if we are brutally honest pic.twitter.com/5YSuqIGUMl— Aniket🦁 (@80off59) May 31, 2023
Yes! Same reaction
Literally this was my reaction when I saw this video pic.twitter.com/3341xPi7K9— yasir🇮🇳45 (@PoetVanity) May 31, 2023
He's dad of all those haters!
Baap ko Mt bhul lvde pic.twitter.com/mnioCSgx9X— r4hul☭ (@retd_ICTIAN) May 31, 2023
Hahaha!
India ka har players Pakistan ka baap hai Chhote pic.twitter.com/K277Ow8Luz— SMRITI♡ (@ViratKiDeewaani) May 31, 2023
He is!
Owner of Pakistan pic.twitter.com/NniR82kuM4— AK🚩 (@Rc18forever) May 31, 2023
Obviously he is!
Haha he is still greater than any pak cricketer of this generation.— ViRAThetics (@141atAdelaide) May 31, 2023
He lost some part of huis brain for sure!
He is telling like rohit sharma can't even play one delivery bowled by amir.😑— THE _YASH (@The__Reddy) May 31, 2023