Vitality T20 Blast | Twitter labels Sam Hain ‘selfish’ for blatantly ignoring Jake Lintott’s fall to complete personal milestone
Sam Hain remained unbeaten on 97 on Saturday.|
(Getty)
Crazy scenes often take place on cricket fields, but when chaos is involved between own teammates, fans go berserk. Sam Hain and Jake Lintott had one such moment on Saturday when the former, despite knowing the target is out of their hands, asked his partner to take a single to notch up his 100.
Warwickshire’s middle-order batter Sam Hain remained not out on 97 off 52 balls against Nottinghamshire in their Vitality T20 Blast fixture at Edgbaston. However, his stupendous knock was not enough for his side to see off a 215-run target, as they closed on 203/9. The Bears required 13 off the last two deliveries, but all they managed to score from them was a single.
Jake Lintott was the man on strike, and Jake Ball was bowling the final over of the innings. Lintott hit the fourth ball for six runs to reduce the equation to 13 off the last two balls, but then he missed a full toss coming toward his pad. In fact, he fell on the ground after the ball hit his legs, and at this moment, it was confirmed that Warwickshire had no realistic chance chasing the total.
However, Hain, batting on 96 off 51 balls, desperately wanted to get to his 100. He saw Lintott fall yet asked him to get up and complete a single. Lintott was in no position to stand and reach the non-strikers’ end, and Matthew Carter threw immediately from the point region to end Lintott’s stay. The netizens did not like Hain’s approach, who anyway did not cross the three-digit mark after managing just a single from the final delivery, and they came to bash him for unnecessary run-out.
