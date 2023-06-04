WATCH | Ben McDermott pulls off cricket’s most hilarious stumping without even pouching the ball

Having got Shadab Khan on the fourth ball of the over, Liam Dawson was high on confidence to bowl the remaining two deliveries. After conceding just two runs off his first over, he came to bowl the second over of the day. Batting on 3 off 2 balls, Hampshire wicket-keeper batter Michael Burgess failed to pick up Dawson’s flighted delivery that drifted in. Burgess played outside the line, and thus, he was beaten on the inside edge. The momentum of the shot took him out of the crease, leading McDermott to do a regulation stumping. However, the Aussie failed to collect the ball altogether, and the ball went on to hit his lower abdomen area before it ricocheted onto the wickets.