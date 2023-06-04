WTC 2023 | Rohit Sharma has very calm presence in middle while captaining, reveals Cameron Green

Many of the players from India and Australia shared the same dressing room in the recently concluded IPL but now with the World Test Championship final scheduled to start soon, they would be crossing paths. Rohit Sharma and Cameron Green is one such pair who are going to be pitted against each other in the fixture. Green played for the Mumbai Indians in the IPL 2023 scoring 452 runs from taking six wickets.

The Aussie all-rounder shared his experience of playing under Rohit Sharma stating that the Indian skipper is a very calm personality on the field.

“The calmness he has out in the middle is so evident,” Green told ICC. “He's obviously been there and done that for 10 years. To be out there with him and just talk through a situation was awesome.

“My role was trying to be aggressive and then he obviously showed ways to go about it, whether it was attacking spin, attacking pace, kind of picking your bowler in a way.”

Green has amassed 371 runs from nine innings with an average of 41.22. Also, his solitary Test hundred came against India in Ahmedabad Test played in March. Reflecting on the key batters from the opposition team, the Australian cricketer praised Virat Kohli for being the cricketer to shine in big moments. Also, he expressed his enthusiasm ahead of the WTC final.

“Virat Kohli. I think he always tries to be the man to stand up in big moments. A World Test Championship is obviously a massive moment, so I look forward to that. There is nothing like Test cricket when you're kind of out in the middle. Obviously, your nerves are running really high. I think the best players are the best ones that are able to handle that,” he added.