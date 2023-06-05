Ashes 2023 | Jack Leach ruled out of series due to back stress fracture

The Ashes is set to start on June 16 and the list of concerns has been extended for the English side as they shave suffered a blow ahead of the series. The team’s lead spinner, Jack Leach has been ruled out of the series as scans after the recently concluded Ireland series revealed that he had suffered a lumbar stress fracture. Leach developed low back symptoms during the Ireland Test according to the official statement released by the England and Wales Cricket Board (ECB).