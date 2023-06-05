T20 Blast 2023 | Twitter reacts as Shaheen Afridi bamboozles Jos Buttler with inch-perfect yorker

Shaheen was bowling the fifth over of the innings while Lancashire opener Jos Buttler was facing the last ball of the over. Buttler was ready to attack the left-arm pacer but Shaheen pulled out a surprise on him. Despite of bowling in the powerplay, the Pakistan pacer bowled an accurate yorker to outplay Buttler. The batter was not expecting the delivery and so he was late to react to it. As a result, the off stump was uprooted and Shaheen celebrated the wicket by extending both his arms in the air.