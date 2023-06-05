More Options

T20 Blast 2023 | Twitter reacts as Shaheen Afridi bamboozles Jos Buttler with inch-perfect yorker

Written by: SportsCafe Desk

Shaheen Afridi dismissed Jos Buttler with a beatiful yorker

(Vitality Blast 2023)

Shaheen Afridi is one of the best pacers around the world in the T20 format and he showcases it often with his impressive spells. The Pakistan pacer chose to bowl one of his best deliveries in the ongoing Vitality T20 Blast and completely outplayed Jos Buttler with a toe-crushing yorker.

Nottinghamshire registered their fourth win of the Vitality T20 Blast on Sunday against Lancashire in a low-scoring affair. Matthew Carter and Joe Clarke displayed notable performances but Shaheen Afridi stole all the limelight by bowling a delivery that would be surely included in the list of best deliveries of the tournament. 

Shaheen was bowling the fifth over of the innings while Lancashire opener Jos Buttler was facing the last ball of the over. Buttler was ready to attack the left-arm pacer but Shaheen pulled out a surprise on him. Despite of bowling in the powerplay, the Pakistan pacer bowled an accurate yorker to outplay Buttler. The batter was not expecting the delivery and so he was late to react to it. As a result, the off stump was uprooted and Shaheen celebrated the wicket by extending both his arms in the air. 

The Twitterati also made a note of the incident and praised Shaheen Afridi for his brilliance to dismiss England’s ace batter in the T20 format.   

