WTC Final | Batters need to keep concentrating for longer periods of time, states Rohit Sharma

After making it to the second successive final in the World Test Championship, India are set to play against Australia on Wednesday. The fixture will pose a tough challenge for Indian batters as they will have to face the mighty Australian bowlers in English conditions which are usually difficult for batters. The Indian team have also included young faces in their roster along with the experienced cricketers. Despite the tough batting conditions in England, India captain Rohit Sharma, on Sunday, opined that The Oval is one of the best batting wickets in England and the batters need to concentrate for a longer period of time to get success.