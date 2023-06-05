WTC Final | Batters need to keep concentrating for longer periods of time, states Rohit Sharma
Rohit Sharma opined that the Oval is one of the best batting wickets in England|
(BCCI)
Ahead of the World Test Championship Final against Australia, Rohit Sharma has stated that the batters need to have immense concentration while playing in English conditions to get success. However, Rohit has also mentioned that The Oval Stadium is one of the best batting wickets in England.
After making it to the second successive final in the World Test Championship, India are set to play against Australia on Wednesday. The fixture will pose a tough challenge for Indian batters as they will have to face the mighty Australian bowlers in English conditions which are usually difficult for batters. The Indian team have also included young faces in their roster along with the experienced cricketers. Despite the tough batting conditions in England, India captain Rohit Sharma, on Sunday, opined that The Oval is one of the best batting wickets in England and the batters need to concentrate for a longer period of time to get success.
"The weather keeps changing a lot, so you have to keep concentrating for longer periods of time and that is the challenge of this format. You have got to keep concentrating for longer periods of time. You will get that intuition when to take the bowlers on, and you have to be ready for it," Rohit said in an ICC event ‘Afternoon with Test Legends’.
"You have to understand what your strengths are. It is nice to know the pattern of scoring runs here as we know that this is one of the best batting wickets in England. You get value for your shots, the square boundaries are quite quick, and it is about giving yourself the best chance of having success here.”
Rohit has scored 3379 runs from 49 Tests with an average of 45.66 and his record in England has been impressive as well. The Indian opener has averaged 42.36 in English conditions and will look forward to maintaining his good run in the country. Reflecting on Test cricket, Rohit stated that the format keeps challenging one as a player and as a leader.
"It keeps challenging you. You want to be in these situations. You look forward and as a person, it brings the best out of you. In the last 3-4 years in Test cricket, we have had good success. Now it is about crossing that final hurdle and giving that confidence to youngsters so that they can play in the way they want to play," he concluded.