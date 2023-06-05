WTC Final | Cam Green’s presence around Australia squad has changed drastically since his IPL stint, remarks Nathan Lyon
Green had an excellent IPL 2023 for Mumbai Indians.|
(Getty)
Australia’s veteran spinner Nathan Lyon has heaped praise on Cameron Green for playing spectacularly in the recent IPL season with Mumbai Indians. Lyon believes Green’s confidence has now at the next level, and his presence in the Australian dressing room does not mean the same as it was before.
After bagging a whooping INR 17.5 Crore contract from Mumbai Indians in the last mini-auction, many had high expectations of Cameron Green ahead of the IPL 2023. The tall Australian all-rounder did not disappoint, aggregating 452 runs at a strike rate of over 160 and also taking six wickets. He played a pivotal role to take MI to the playoffs, albeit they finished third following a heartbreaking defeat against Gujarat Titans in Qualifier 2.
Before IPL, Green was included in Australia’s squad for the Border-Gavaskar Trophy in India. There, he left the mark as well, scoring an aggressive 114 off 143 balls in the last and final Test in Ahmedabad, and the knock received huge praise from all across the world. As both teams are readying themselves for the World Test Championship (WTC) final at The Oval, Green will be in focus after having an impressive two and a half months with the bat in hand.
In a recent conversation with cricket.com.au, Australia’s ace spinner Nathan Lyon talked about how Green has improved in recent times, and what he can bring to the table in the forthcoming WTC final, scheduled to get underway on June 7.
“His (Green) presence around the team has definitely changed after being a part of that IPL and after scoring that hundred in Ahmedabad,” Lyon told cricket.com.au ahead of the World Test Championship Final against India.
“He’s growing in confidence and being himself more, coming out of his shell a little bit more around the team. I think that just comes from being able to hang in there and play the IPL and be around the likes of (Mumbai and India Test captain) Rohit Sharma and these guys to learn off them.”