WTC Final | India can win in any conditions, claims Naseer Hussain

After missing out on winning the World Test Championship mace, India have another shot at glory when they will take on Australia in the WTC final starting on June 7. India played against the Black Caps last time in a rain-affected Test in 2021 where the New Zealand Pacers made full use of the overcast conditions. The team stormed to an eight-wicket win as a result and won the Test championship.

Now, India will be eyeing to change the result this time and lift the silverware. Ahead of the clash, former England cricketer has claimed that India can win in any conditions. However, he also cautioned that the team should learn from their past mistakes and select their playing XI based on the playing conditions.

“I think India, as they showed in Australia, can win in any conditions,” Hussain said on The ICC Review.

“It helps with the balance of their side if the weather is good and if the sun shines at The Oval, that they can go with their formula of two spinners, two seamers, and have (Shardul) Thakur as your third seamer.

“If you look back at the last World Test Championship, I think India read the conditions wrong. The lights were on all five days, it was grey, it was miserable, it was cold. New Zealand didn't play a front-line spinner. India played two, and I think seam dominated, swing dominated.”

Also, the team might have a dilemma while choosing their bowling combination. It would be interesting to see whether they would play both Ravichandran Ashwin and Ravindra Jadeja or leave out of one of the two. Hussain is in favour of choosing both but he also mentioned that he would not mind leaving out any of the two if conditions demand that.

“I would go Jadeja and Ashwin, (for) batting depth. Then you can bat all the way down. Then you can play your best seamers,” he added.

“Jadeja bowled beautifully there against England last time. He held up an end. He got it reverse swinging for them because he hits the scuffy side of the ball as well when he bowls.I would really look at the conditions the day before and on that first morning and not be wary of leaving one of your legends out if conditions demand that.”

With the fixture to be played in England, the spectators might see a fierce battle between pace batteries. The final will start on Wednesday and the World will see a new champion being handed the silverware.