Ashes 2023 | Moeen Ali comes out of Test retirement for the first two games
(ECB)
England all-rounder Moeen Ali has reversed his decision to retire from Test cricket at the end of the 2021 summer to join the England roster for the first two Tests of the Ashes 2023. Moeen was asked to consider a potential call-up, as Jack Leach will miss the game due to a hamstring injury.
Ahead of the important Ashes series starting from June 16, England’s morale will be boosted to some extent as they have sought out a replacement for Jack Leach who will miss the game due to an injury. Moeen Ali has reversed his decision to retire from Test cricket two years back and has earned a recall to the national squad. Moeen had discussions with Ben Stokes, Brendon McCullum, and Rob Key - England's captain, coach, and managing director respectively and decided to return to Test cricket. Key confirmed the development stating that his vast experience will benefit the Ashes campaign.
“We reached out to Mo early this week about returning to Test cricket. Having had a couple of days to reflect, Mo is excited to join the squad and play Test cricket again,” Key stated in a statement. "His vast experience, along with his all-round ability, will benefit our Ashes campaign. We wish Mo and the rest of the squad well for the Ashes campaign.”
Although Moeen is the frontrunner to replace Leach, he hasn’t played any first-class game since retiring from the format in 2021. He plied his trade in the various leagues around the world after that but the all-rounder became open to the idea of returning to Test cricket under the leadership of Ben Stokes and Brendon McCullum.
England squad will report to Birmingham on June 12 and will begin preparation for the opening game of the Ashes.
Updated squad for the first two Tests: Ben Stokes (c), James Anderson, Jonny Bairstow, Stuart Broad, Harry Brook, Zak Crawley, Ben Duckett, Dan Lawrence, Ollie Pope, Matthew Potts, Ollie Robinson, Joe Root, Josh Tongue, Chris Woakes, Mark Wood, Moeen Ali
