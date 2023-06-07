Ashes 2023 | Moeen Ali comes out of Test retirement for the first two games

Ahead of the important Ashes series starting from June 16, England’s morale will be boosted to some extent as they have sought out a replacement for Jack Leach who will miss the game due to an injury. Moeen Ali has reversed his decision to retire from Test cricket two years back and has earned a recall to the national squad. Moeen had discussions with Ben Stokes, Brendon McCullum, and Rob Key - England's captain, coach, and managing director respectively and decided to return to Test cricket. Key confirmed the development stating that his vast experience will benefit the Ashes campaign.