BAN vs AFG | Afghanistan announces sqaud for one-off Test, Rashid Khan rested
Rashid Khan is rested for the one-off Test against Bangladesh|
(ICC)
Afghanistan cricket board has announced a 15-member squad for the one-off Test against Bangladesh starting from next week and Rashid Khan has been benched for the match. Also, the board has named three uncapped players - Ibrahim Abdulrahimzai, Nijat Masoud, and Izharulhaq in the squad for the game.
Afghanistan have announced a 15-member squad for the one-off Test against Bangladesh commencing from next week. The team have pulled off a surprise resting Rashid Khan for the fixture considering he was impressive in the last game between both sides taking 11 wickets in the match. Rashid recently skipped the first two ODIs of the series against Sri Lanka but featured in the final clash of the series. Afghanistan assistant coach, Raees Ahmadzai revealed that the team wants to manage the workload of Rashid so he is rested.
"He(Rashid) was rested from the lone Test match against Bangladesh as he played too much non-stop cricket and we do not want to take risk with him taking his back injury into consideration," he told Cricbuzz.
Apart from the surprise exclusion, the roster includes three uncapped players: pacer Ibrahim Abdulrahimzai, Nijat Masoud, and young spinner Izharulhaq. Pace all-rounder Karim Janat has been also included in the team for the series.
Afghanistan squad for Bangladesh series: Hashmatullah Shahidi (C), Rahmat Shah (VC), Afsar Zazai (WK), Ikram Alikhail (WK), Ibrahim Zadran, Abdul Malik, Baheer Shah, Nasir Jamal, Karim Janat, Zahir Khan, Izharulhaq Naweed, Hamza Hotak, Ibrahim Abdulrahimzai, Yamin Ahmadzai, and Nijat Masoud.
