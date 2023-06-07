BAN vs AFG | Afghanistan announces sqaud for one-off Test, Rashid Khan rested

Afghanistan have announced a 15-member squad for the one-off Test against Bangladesh commencing from next week. The team have pulled off a surprise resting Rashid Khan for the fixture considering he was impressive in the last game between both sides taking 11 wickets in the match. Rashid recently skipped the first two ODIs of the series against Sri Lanka but featured in the final clash of the series. Afghanistan assistant coach, Raees Ahmadzai revealed that the team wants to manage the workload of Rashid so he is rested.