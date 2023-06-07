WTC Final | Twitter calls Rohit Sharma lazy for turning away from long chase to assist Shardul Thakur

Rohit seemed not too pleased about the way Indian pacers bowled with the new ball. His body language told the story during the 12th over when Siraj’s full delivery was nicely picked up by Labuschagne, and clipped away through midwicket after moving across the crease. The ball went between Rohit and Shardul, who were placed at mid-on and short mid-wicket, and the former thought the ball would touch the boundary ropes. While he did not even go for chasing the ball, Shardul went on and did a full-stretch dive to save one run for his team. The replay showed it was a clear stop by Shardul, and the play went on without much delay.