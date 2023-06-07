WTC Final | Twitter calls Rohit Sharma lazy for turning away from long chase to assist Shardul Thakur
Rohit Sharma is having a chat with India team ahead of the WTC final.|
Fans often get mesmerized by watching individual brilliance from players, but sometimes, team efforts require to complete the basics. During the WTC final, Rohit Sharma gave up a long chase when Marnus Labuschagne clipped Siraj away through mid-wicket, but Shardul kept on running to save one run.
Ahead of the World Test Championship (WTC) final on Wednesday, taking place at The Oval, Rohit Sharma won the all-important toss under overcast conditions and asked Australia to bat. Mohammed Siraj gave India the opening breakthrough, nicking Usman Khawaja behind KS Bharat in the fourth over. However, David Warner and Marnus Labuschagne held the fort, taking Australia safely to 54/1 at the end of 15 overs.
Rohit seemed not too pleased about the way Indian pacers bowled with the new ball. His body language told the story during the 12th over when Siraj’s full delivery was nicely picked up by Labuschagne, and clipped away through midwicket after moving across the crease. The ball went between Rohit and Shardul, who were placed at mid-on and short mid-wicket, and the former thought the ball would touch the boundary ropes. While he did not even go for chasing the ball, Shardul went on and did a full-stretch dive to save one run for his team. The replay showed it was a clear stop by Shardul, and the play went on without much delay.
The netizens saw what happened on the field, and they took little time to call Rohit lazy in a match where India were in a bid to win their first ICC Trophy after 10 years.
June 7, 2023
Shami and Rohit Sharma are at Mid off and Mid on. Any push down the ground looks a boundary assured for Australia. #INDvsAUS— Ajitsingh Jhyont (@asj__27) June 7, 2023
Shardul thakur— yash Kumar (@YashRah14) June 7, 2023
June 7, 2023
Lord Shardul Thakur trying to trick the Australian Batsmen by making it look like a missfield. Absolute genius.#WTCFinal2023 pic.twitter.com/EZfR0QaO64— Kircketer (@kircketer) June 7, 2023
#WorldTestChampionship #INDvsAUS #ShardulThakur also has a good day— PPS Chawla (@karmicastro) June 7, 2023
Team selection is right because we all are know Shardul thakur as Lord Shardul thakur— 💪💪 TARUN (kumar)DHFM 😉😏💪💪🔥🔥 (@kumar38982103) June 7, 2023
Umesh Yadav and Shardul Thakur in the bowling line up. Aussies are guaranteed 100-150 extra runs.— Balraj C R (@ceeaarbeee) June 7, 2023
No way Shardul thakur sneaked in WTC final— Aditya Sharma (@AdityaS56080742) June 7, 2023
Anushka Sharma and Ritika Sajdeh in the stands at the Oval.#WTCFinal2023 #ViratKohli #RohitSharma #AnushkaSharma #RitikaSajdeh pic.twitter.com/Y0GJwg2AIB— Shridhar Kshtriya's (@Shridhar7317) June 7, 2023