WTC Final | Twitter in splits at Team India's short-lived memory as they forget Lord Thakur's no-ball

1359

Written by: SportsCafe Desk

Kohli, Gill, and Pujara are placed in slips during WTC final.

(Getty)

Players do make mistakes on the field, but when a bunch of them make the same error at the same time, scenes become hilarious. Almost each and every player of the Indian team were about to switch ends to get ready for the next over before umpires had to remind them there was still a ball left.

The ongoing World Test Championship (WTC) final between India and Australia, taking place at The Oval, is nicely poised after 36 overs of the play. After coming to bat, the Pat Cummins-led side reached 125/3 at this point, with Steven Smith and Travis Head still in the middle. David Warner top-scored for Australia, hitting an aggressive 60-ball 43 before Shardul Thakur, as he tends to provide India with a much-required breakthrough in crunch situations, removed him just before the lunch break.

After a successful first session, Shardul came into the attack in the second session as well. However, he had a disastrous start this time, overstepping for the first time in the contest gifting the opposition an extra run. He came back in style after that, conceding just one run off the next five deliveries. But then, what Indian players did in the middle of The Oval brought laughter to many.

Almost all Indian players, including Virat Kohli and KS Bharat among many others, began to run across the other end to get ready for the next over. However, on-field umpires Richard Illingworth and Chris Gaffaney gave them a gentle reminder that there was a no-ball earlier, and hence, there was still a ball to go. Indian players realized that immediately after, and went back to get back at their initial position. The Twitterati were having a laugh about the whole chaos, and they were all surprised to see how all of the players forgot about the no-ball all of a sudden.

