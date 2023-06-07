WTC Final | Twitter lauds Travis Head and Steve Smith as Australia take control on Day 1

India began the second session with a bang, as Mohammed Shami cleaned up Labuschagne within seven balls after the break. At this point, the match was evenly poised, but Travis Head and Steve Smith had other ideas as they built one of the best partnerships in Australia’s rich Test history to claim the bragging rights for the day. While Smith showed resilience from one end, Head played at his usual aggressive pace to keep the scoreboard ticking. The Indian seamers, as well as Jadeja, looked helpless against the duo, as the Men in Yellow went past 300 without offering anything that resembled a half-chance. Head, whose sixth Test hundred came in just 106 balls, remained not out on 146, while Smith ended his day five runs short of his 31st century in the longest format.