Adam Milne returns to New Zealand Cricket’s contract list after five years

New Zealand Cricket have announced a list of 20 names as part of the contract list for the 2023-24 period and Adam Milne has turned out to be the biggest beneficiary of it earning the contract for the first time in five years. Although he represented the Blackcaps in the T20 World Cup in 2021 and 2022, the pacer was out for almost a year from the national setup. However, he played 16 white-ball games last season and might be a possible inclusion for ODI World Cup in India this year. Head coach Gary Stead stated that Milne has shown good resilience over the past few years.