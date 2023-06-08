T20 Blast 2023 | Twitter laughs as Haider Ali’s attempt at single ends up in a comical dismissal

Derbyshire were chasing a target of 204 runs and Haider Ali along with Luis Reece provided his team with a solid start. He was on a score of 48 runs and Danny Briggs came to bowl the 11th over. Haide walked down the track on the second ball and Briggs fired the delivery outside off on a full length. The Pakistan batter was beaten and the wicketkeeper Alex Davies had a chance to stump him out. There was a slight fumble from the wicketkeeper but he attempted the stumping after that while failing in that. But the situation was to take a bizarre turn there.