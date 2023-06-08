T20 Blast 2023 | Twitter laughs as Haider Ali’s attempt at single ends up in a comical dismissal
The wicketkeepers usually stump batters because of their quick glovework but it happens rarely when they get dismissed after a delayed stumping. Haider Ali was the victim of such an instance in the Vitality Blast as his bizarre attempt at single ended up in dismissal in a comical fashion.
England’s Vitality Blast is going on, and the tournament has consistently produced eye-catching moments so far. Birmingham were up against Derbyshire and the latter won the game by six wickets. Leus du Plooy was Derbyshire's highest run-scorer, but Haider Ali stole all the limelight with the manner in which he was dismissed.
Derbyshire were chasing a target of 204 runs and Haider Ali along with Luis Reece provided his team with a solid start. He was on a score of 48 runs and Danny Briggs came to bowl the 11th over. Haide walked down the track on the second ball and Briggs fired the delivery outside off on a full length. The Pakistan batter was beaten and the wicketkeeper Alex Davies had a chance to stump him out. There was a slight fumble from the wicketkeeper but he attempted the stumping after that while failing in that. But the situation was to take a bizarre turn there.
Haider Ali suddenly started running for a single even when the ball was in the hands of the wicketkeeper. Davies dislodged the bails catching Haider in the middle of the pitch. The batter looked confused as the square leg umpire gave him out. Haider was heavily bashed for getting out in such a comical manner on social media and there were a lot of remarks around the incident.
Unbelieveable!
Make sense of this Haider Ali stumping 👀 #Blast23 pic.twitter.com/d1iD6t1yMZ— Vitality Blast (@VitalityBlast) June 7, 2023
Completely stumped
We're stumped too, Haider Ali! #Blast23pic.twitter.com/UR92JlzTHP— ESPNcricinfo (@ESPNcricinfo) June 8, 2023
Zero IQ
Haider Ali stumped out & his reaction like not out poor batter and IQ level pic.twitter.com/oGegovKCLs— The Hood (@AsiaThehood) June 8, 2023
Very strange
Haider Ali with a strange dismissal today for Derbyshire against Birmingham #Blast23 #Cricket pic.twitter.com/VpXtHbvRuU— Saj Sadiq (@SajSadiqCricket) June 7, 2023
Nice
Haider Ali was stumped in this fashion 👀 #T20Blast #Blast23 pic.twitter.com/rQXg76OIP1— Farid Khan (@_FaridKhan) June 7, 2023
New way
Haider Ali improvises. Keep finding new ways to get out. pic.twitter.com/FQ1u6TX2N5— M (@anngrypakiistan) June 7, 2023
Superb
What a way to get out, Haider Ali. #T20Blast pic.twitter.com/Y7LEei7RM5— ahmed (@AhmedGohar_) June 7, 2023
Ohh
When a fielder is found guilty of “Fake Fielding,” the batting team is awarded 5 penalty runs.— Muhammad Noman (@nomanedits) June 8, 2023
The law was implemented because fielders were deliberately pretending to hold the ball in order to deceive the batters. #HaiderAli #t20blast #Cricket pic.twitter.com/ruJ0DZTC7K
LOL
Haider Ali’s latest dismissal in the t20 blast pic.twitter.com/JvADBC9Fpw— Sal (@coverpoint8) June 7, 2023
Miracle
So Haider Ali scored runs 👏🏻 ... Although got out in very cheap way pic.twitter.com/dsSDhowsuK— Abu Bakar Tarar (@abubakarSays_) June 7, 2023