T20 Blast 2023 | Twitter laughs as Haider Ali's attempt at single ends up in a comical dismissal

T20 Blast 2023 | Twitter laughs as Haider Ali’s attempt at single ends up in a comical dismissal

Written by: SportsCafe Desk

Haider Ali was dismissed on 48 runs against Birmingham

The wicketkeepers usually stump batters because of their quick glovework but it happens rarely when they get dismissed after a delayed stumping. Haider Ali was the victim of such an instance in the Vitality Blast as his bizarre attempt at single ended up in dismissal in a comical fashion.

England’s Vitality Blast is going on, and the tournament has consistently produced eye-catching moments so far. Birmingham were up against Derbyshire and the latter won the game by six wickets. Leus du Plooy was Derbyshire's highest run-scorer, but Haider Ali stole all the limelight with the manner in which he was dismissed. 

Derbyshire were chasing a target of 204 runs and Haider Ali along with Luis Reece provided his team with a solid start. He was on a score of 48 runs and Danny Briggs came to bowl the 11th over. Haide walked down the track on the second ball and Briggs fired the delivery outside off on a full length. The Pakistan batter was beaten and the wicketkeeper Alex Davies had a chance to stump him out. There was a slight fumble from the wicketkeeper but he attempted the stumping after that while failing in that. But the situation was to take a bizarre turn there. 

Haider Ali suddenly started running for a single even when the ball was in the hands of the wicketkeeper. Davies dislodged the bails catching Haider in the middle of the pitch. The batter looked confused as the square leg umpire gave him out. Haider was heavily bashed for getting out in such a comical manner on social media and there were a lot of remarks around the incident.  

