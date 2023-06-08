T20 Blast 2023 | Twitter reacts as Steven Croft’s cautious ball-watching results in horrible mix-up
Steven Croft was dismissed courtsey of a poor run-out|
(Getty Images)
Usually, a cautious approach from batters while running between the wickets helps them sustain for a longer period of time but it can backfire sometimes. Steven Croft experienced it in the best possible manner as keeping a keen eye on the ball after playing a shot resulted in his run-out.
As England’s domestic T20 competition, Vitality Blast is heading toward the conclusion of the group stage, it continues to churn out exciting moments. Lancashire defeated Worcestershire on Wednesday and the game continued with a few intriguing moments but the Steven Croft’s run out became the talk of the town as it was a rare instance when a batter’s attention to a specific area resulted in a horrible mix-up.
Adam Finch was bowling the 15th over of the innings and Steven Croft was facing the third delivery of the over. He bowled a short of a good-length delivery and the batter walked across to make some room. Croft then pushed it towards the short third man and kept on looking in the direction where the shot traveled. Daryl Mitchell from the other end ran very quickly to the batter’s end thinking that a quick single was on the cards. However, as Croft’s all attention was on the ball, he was unaware of the non-strikers’ plans.
It was too late for Croft to realise what has happened and start running towards the other end. The fielder threw the ball towards the baller with the batter being miles away from the crease. Croft was visibly upset after the dismissal and he kicked the ball in frustration before walking back to the pavilion. The Netizens also noticed the incident and expressed their reactions on social media.
