WTC Final | Twitter hails Lord Shardul Thakur as his golden arm gets better of colossal Steve Smith
Shardul removed Smith at the WTC Final.|
(Getty)
Only a few individuals can do wonders day in and day out on the field, and when one makes the chart of them, Shadrul Thakur sits on the very top half of it. The 31-year-old did it again as his first ball of the day dismissed Steve Smith, who was in impeccable touch until he lost his wicket.
In some way or another, Shardul Thakur has the habit of taking wickets when India desperately need them in crunch contests. The right-arm quick showed his skillset yet again on Thursday during the final of the World Test Championship at The Oval, where Rohit Sharma’s India are taking on Pat Cummins-led Australia. While Travis Head’s flamboyant 174-ball 163 kept Australia on the front foot, Steve Smith’s 31st Test hundred – his seventh in England – helped Australia to reach a position from where there was little chance of an outright defeat for his side.
However, Smith was finally beaten, and guess who got his wicket – Shardul Thakur. Coming to bowl for the first time on Day 2, Thakur bowled a good length outswinger clocked at 131 kph which was going outside the off stump. There was no need to play the delivery, but Smith was in double mind to tackle it. Hence, Smith unwillingly and casually poked at the ball, resulting in finding a fat inside edge. The ball went on to his stumps, and in the process, the ace batter fell after scoring 121 runs off 268 balls.
While Smith could not believe how he lost his wicket, Shardul, once again, received high praise from all across the world. The netizens lauded him from left, right, and center and went on to appreciate him for justifying the Lord tag.
