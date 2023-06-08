WTC Final | Twitter hails Lord Shardul Thakur as his golden arm gets better of colossal Steve Smith

However, Smith was finally beaten, and guess who got his wicket – Shardul Thakur. Coming to bowl for the first time on Day 2, Thakur bowled a good length outswinger clocked at 131 kph which was going outside the off stump. There was no need to play the delivery, but Smith was in double mind to tackle it. Hence, Smith unwillingly and casually poked at the ball, resulting in finding a fat inside edge. The ball went on to his stumps, and in the process, the ace batter fell after scoring 121 runs off 268 balls.