WTC Final | Twitter laughs at chilled Rohit Sharma as he fools umpires with crazy DRS gesture

Then, the funny scene took place at The Oval, Within 15 seconds of play, everyone thought Rohit was about to signal T to take the DRS. But the replay showed he did not do it properly, and did not touch both hands to challenge the decision. The umpire, for a second, thought the Indian skipper did the T signal, but later realized the gesture was made by him just for having a light moment on the field. A few seconds later, Rohit was seen telling Ravindra Jadeja how he did that to fool the umpires for a split second.