WTC Final | Twitter laughs at chilled Rohit Sharma as he fools umpires with crazy DRS gesture
Rohit Sharma is on his first overseas Test at the Oval as India's captain.|
(Getty)
Players are human after all, and even when there is a crucial contest going on, some of them, due to their original characteristics, share light moments on the field. Rohit Sharma is one such individual who tends to keep himself jolly on the field, and the same thing was on display on Thursday.
On his first Test captaincy outside India, Rohit Sharma is not having a memorable outing at The Oval against Australia in the World Test Championship final. After winning the toss and asking the opposition to bat, India are on the verge of losing the chances of securing the title outrightly as Australia reached 388/6 during the first session of Day 2. Yet, in the tricky situation, Rohit did not fail to amaze spectators across the world with a naughty gesture that brought laughter to many.
The incident happened during the 97th over of Australia’s innings when Mohammed Shami appealed for LBW on back-to-back deliveries in order to dismiss Alex Carey. The Aussie wicket-keeper was beaten comprehensively both times, and there was little chance that the umpire might raise his finger. However, it did not happen, as he felt the ball would have gone past the leg stump, and Rohit too agreed with the decision.
Then, the funny scene took place at The Oval, Within 15 seconds of play, everyone thought Rohit was about to signal T to take the DRS. But the replay showed he did not do it properly, and did not touch both hands to challenge the decision. The umpire, for a second, thought the Indian skipper did the T signal, but later realized the gesture was made by him just for having a light moment on the field. A few seconds later, Rohit was seen telling Ravindra Jadeja how he did that to fool the umpires for a split second.
The Twitterati were surprised to see Rohit enjoying himself on the field even though the team is in trouble at the grandest stage.
Cheeky Rohit Sharma ji!
June 8, 2023
Hahaha! Yes!
Cheeky from Rohit Sharma to escape from the DRS review. pic.twitter.com/GFo5o5Lef9— Mufaddal Vohra (@mufaddal_vohra) June 8, 2023
He's cute sometimes on field!
Rohit Sharma to escape from the DRS review.#INDvsAUS #WTCFinal2023 #WTCFinals #AUSvIND pic.twitter.com/lQzljBFmps— sports cricket (@cricket_new07) June 8, 2023
Very funny!
The Funny angle of Rohit Sharma during DRS#WTCFinal2023 #INDvsAUS #AUSvIND #WTC23 #WTCFinals #SteveSmith #Shami #Siraj pic.twitter.com/Ocm1wQmMdX— Pavilion End 🏏 (@bobss_p32945) June 8, 2023
Hilarious from Rohit Sharma!
Cheeky from Rohit Sharma to escape from the DRS review 😂 😂 #INDvsAUS #WTCFinal2023 #WTC2023Final #WTC23 #RohitSharma #ViratKohli #Shami #Siraj #umeshyadav #TeamIndia #TestCricket #Oval #TravisHead #Toss #Pitch #Gill #Legend #SteveSmith #Green pic.twitter.com/MHNzUSFJYO— SAI_0605 (@nlokeshsai) June 8, 2023
That was really good one!
Rohit Sharma escapes from a DRS pic.twitter.com/aNPTbHYSwJ— Gurkanwal Singh Dhillon (@00gurkanwal00) June 8, 2023
Hahahaha! LOL
Rohit Sharma Be Like For DRS@ImRo45#AUSvIND#WTCFinal2023 pic.twitter.com/6Z5D02ZNSw— Shubman Gill Rocks (@shubmanGill71) June 8, 2023
Umpires got confused!
Rohit Sharma’s no-look DRS signal with the back turned to the umpire needs its own cult following #WTCFinal— Bharat Sundaresan (@beastieboy07) June 7, 2023
Rolf!
Rohit Sharma while taking DRS , his hand sign #INDvAUS#WTCFinal #RjAlok pic.twitter.com/riKUZdYozo— RJ ALOK (@OYERJALOK) June 8, 2023