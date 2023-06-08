WTC Final | Twitter reacts as Australia firmly take control on Day 2 after late Ravindra Jadeja scalp

Resuming Day 2 on 327/3, Steve Smith got Australia off to an ideal start by hitting two glorious fours through mid-wicket in the opening over of the day. In the process, the ace batter notched up his 31st Test hundred, and his exceptional partnership with Travis Head set up an Australia onslaught in the first innings. However, coming to bowl the seventh over of the day, Mohammed Siraj broke the deadlock by dismissing Head for a flamboyant 163. Wickets began to fall in regular intervals from thereon, with Cameron Green being the next man to fall three overs later. Smith, too, followed them soon after as Shardul Thakur got the much-required wicket on his first ball of the day.