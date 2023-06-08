WTC Final | Twitter sighs in relief after lucky Ajinkya Rahane saved by Pat Cummins’ uncharacteristic overstepping

Coming to bat after Australia’s gigantic total of 469 in the first innings, India were in deep trouble in the WTC final at the Oval, having slipped to 83/4 with Rohit Sharma, Shubman Gill, Cheteshwar Pujara, and Virat Kohli back in the hut. Things were about to get worse in the 22nd over of the innings when Ajinkya Rahane was beaten on the outside edge by Pat Cummins’ good length delivery which seamed away. Rahane tried to defend the ball but was outfoxed by the amount of seam movement generated by Cummins. A huge appeal from the Australian camp began as soon as the ball hit Rahane’s back pad, and the umpire raised his finger to give him LBW.