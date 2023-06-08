WTC Final | Twitter sighs in relief after lucky Ajinkya Rahane saved by Pat Cummins’ uncharacteristic overstepping
Ajinkya Rahane played beautifully vs Australia.|
(Getty)
When it comes to performing on big occasions, luck plays a vital role in order to get success. Ajinkya Rahane had one such moment in the WTC final when he was pinned LBW by Pat Cummins, only to later find out the latter had overstepped before releasing the ball to give the opposition a lifeline.
Coming to bat after Australia’s gigantic total of 469 in the first innings, India were in deep trouble in the WTC final at the Oval, having slipped to 83/4 with Rohit Sharma, Shubman Gill, Cheteshwar Pujara, and Virat Kohli back in the hut. Things were about to get worse in the 22nd over of the innings when Ajinkya Rahane was beaten on the outside edge by Pat Cummins’ good length delivery which seamed away. Rahane tried to defend the ball but was outfoxed by the amount of seam movement generated by Cummins. A huge appeal from the Australian camp began as soon as the ball hit Rahane’s back pad, and the umpire raised his finger to give him LBW.
After chatting with Ravindra Jadeja for a while, veteran Rahane took the DRS to challenge the on-field decision. However, before even going to the main part of the delivery, the big screen showed Cummins had overstepped, and thus, it was called a no-ball. After a little tense situation, Rahane was relieved to see Cummins bowling his fourth no-ball of the day and gave a smile immediately after. The Twitterati too were delighted to see Rahane survived in that manner and went on to react to the matter on social media.
