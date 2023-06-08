WTC Final | Twitter surprised by Gill’s stupidity as his brain-fade leave allows Boland to enjoy spectacular wicket
Gill was stunned by Boland's inswinger.|
Even great players make dumb mistakes on the field which become the talk of the town later on. During the WTC final at The Oval, India’s talented batter Shubman Gill had one such error when he left a straightish delivery off Scott Boland, only to see his stumps getting rattled on Thursday.
After allowing Australia to post 469 in the first innings, India had a tough task in the WTC final in order to keep themselves in the contest. Openers Shubman Gill and Rohit Sharma had to give them an ideal start, and till the 5th over, things were going well. The pair raced to 23/0 in this period, but then, two wickets in the space of four balls led them into trouble.
Rohit (15 off 26 balls) was the first man to be dismissed, as Pat Cummins’ exquisite inswinging delivery on the last ball of the sixth over trapped him plumb in front. Gill, who had an exceptional IPL 2023, was in focus at The Oval. The youngster started beautifully, scoring 13 off the first 11 balls with two glorious fours, but failed to carry on the momentum. More importantly, the manner in which he lost the wicket became the centre of attention within minutes. After playing three dot balls against Scott Boland, he left a delivery that was pitched outside the off stump. The batter did not expect the ball would nip back in, which actually happened and hit the top of the off stump.
For a few seconds, Gill held his pose in utter disbelief and kept on watching how the ball crashed into his stumps. The Twitterati, meanwhile, did not think he should have left the ball at all, especially because Boland tends to target the wickets, and his stupidity allowed Boland to celebrate a spectacular wicket.
@ShubmanGill endi bro ela chesav. Ala ela leave chestav😏— Niteesh Kumar (@StarBoy___oo7) June 8, 2023
Ipl nibba 100% confirm— Aman Chaurasia (@Cha09058281Aman) June 8, 2023
Ahh Shubman Gill Bombuzzled by Boland. Toxic Delivery#WTCFinal2023 #WTCFinal #WTC23Final pic.twitter.com/LJWcCSLYm9— Saqib TheBoy (@SaqibFa42325732) June 8, 2023
No flat picth no run shubman gill#ShubmanGill #WTCFinal2023 #INDvsAUS #INDvsAUS— Rahul Arya (@RahulArya00378) June 8, 2023
@ImRo45 @ShubmanGill @BCCI pic.twitter.com/qKk52NHgQZ— పెద్దోడు (@emledhbroo) June 8, 2023
Wtf was that from Shubman Gill!!! You gotta be kidding me! 😭😭😭#WorldTestChampionship2023— Vidhi (@vidhi2508) June 8, 2023
Shubman Gill dismissal 👌🏻what a delivery Scot Boland 🔥#AUSvsIND— BALJIT (@TheBaljit) June 8, 2023
Gill 🤡— Krish (@Krishthakur5171) June 8, 2023
The female #ShubmanGill
Better than Ishan Ruturaj Jaiswal Generational Palent Shubman gill for you pic.twitter.com/Vo1BgnmjY0— MONK. (@Itsmonk_45) June 8, 2023