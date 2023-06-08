WTC Final | Twitter surprised by Gill’s stupidity as his brain-fade leave allows Boland to enjoy spectacular wicket

Rohit (15 off 26 balls) was the first man to be dismissed, as Pat Cummins’ exquisite inswinging delivery on the last ball of the sixth over trapped him plumb in front. Gill, who had an exceptional IPL 2023, was in focus at The Oval. The youngster started beautifully, scoring 13 off the first 11 balls with two glorious fours, but failed to carry on the momentum. More importantly, the manner in which he lost the wicket became the centre of attention within minutes. After playing three dot balls against Scott Boland, he left a delivery that was pitched outside the off stump. The batter did not expect the ball would nip back in, which actually happened and hit the top of the off stump.