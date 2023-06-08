WTC Final | Twitter trolls frustrated Mohammed Siraj for faking aggression against unflappable Steve Smith

Among the Indians, while others still managed to control their emotions, Mohammed Siraj failed to do the same. After conceding two successive boundaries against Smith, Siraj was on the verge of sending down the next delivery but Smith backed away from the crease due to Spider Cam's concerns. It was too close to Smith while batting, and thus, the Aussie was not ready to play. However, Siraj was not too happy about the situation, and hence, he threw the ball toward the wicket, albeit well away from Smith. The ace batter tried to tell him why he moved away, but Siraj was not in the right state of mind to understand the concern.