WTC Final | Twitter trolls frustrated Mohammed Siraj for faking aggression against unflappable Steve Smith

Written by: SportsCafe Desk

Siraj was celebrating after a wicket of Usman Khawaja.

(Getty)

Only a few can keep evolving and maintain temperament in Tests which makes them the greatest. At the same time, their reputation leads the opposition to get frustrated, and on Thursday, the same thing happened when Siraj threw the ball despite noticing Steve Smith backing away at the crease.

Resuming Day 2 on 327/3 against India in the World Test Championship final, Steve Smith got Australia off to a rollicking start at The Oval. The 34-year-old, easily the greatest Test batsman of this generation, hit two back-to-back fours in the opening over of the day, bowled by Mohammed Siraj, to notch up his 31st hundred in the format. Unsurprisingly, the way he and Travis Head batted on Day 1, and the manner in which they began the next day, frustrated Indian players after they asked them to bat first. 

Among the Indians, while others still managed to control their emotions, Mohammed Siraj failed to do the same. After conceding two successive boundaries against Smith, Siraj was on the verge of sending down the next delivery but Smith backed away from the crease due to Spider Cam's concerns. It was too close to Smith while batting, and thus, the Aussie was not ready to play. However, Siraj was not too happy about the situation, and hence, he threw the ball toward the wicket, albeit well away from Smith. The ace batter tried to tell him why he moved away, but Siraj was not in the right state of mind to understand the concern.

The netizens, meanwhile, believed it was a fake aggression by Siraj, who conceded 83 runs off 22 overs and got only one wicket. Smith, on the other end, remained unmoved at the crease despite sledging from the opposition.

