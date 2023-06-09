More Options

WTC Final | Twitter laughs at Mr. Consistent Cummins as his unconventional no-ball gives Lord Thakur lifeline

Written by: SportsCafe Desk

Cummins had an off day at The Oval.

(Getty)

Great players are highly lauded for being reliable in their respective departments. However, Pat Cummins, one of the best in the business, had many unwanted moments in the WTC final, having bowled six no balls, and the last one proved costly after giving a well-set Shardul Thakur a letoff.

Despite watching Australia posting 469 in the first innings, Pat Cummins did not seem entirely happy after the first session on Day 3 of the WTC final, taking place at The Oval. The Aussie skipper was worried after Ajinkya Rahane and Shardul Thakur revived India’s innings from 152/6, and went for lunch after taking their side to 260/6. More importantly, Cummins looked dejected because he had sent both Rahane and Thakur packing, but the duo got lifelines after he had overstepped on the wicket deliveries.

While Rahane was saved by Cummins’ overstep on Day 2, Thakur was the latest man to get a let-off. It was the third last ball of the opening session on Day 3 when Thakur was beaten by Aussie quick’s seam movement which angled in towards his pad. A huge shout from the Australian camp began straight away, and the on-field umpire did not think much before raising his finger.

Shardul, meanwhile, went to take DRS straightway, as he felt the ball would miss the leg stump. However, before anything began on the big screen, it showed Cummins, similar to what he did against Rahane the other day, overstepped before releasing the ball. As a result, it was called a no-ball and Thakur was saved because of that. In total, it was a six no-ball that Cummins bowled in the innings, and the Twitterati were all smiles to see Cummins, who is hailed for being consistent, comitting unforgivable sins.

