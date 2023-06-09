WTC Final | Twitter laughs at Mr. Consistent Cummins as his unconventional no-ball gives Lord Thakur lifeline
Cummins had an off day at The Oval.|
(Getty)
Great players are highly lauded for being reliable in their respective departments. However, Pat Cummins, one of the best in the business, had many unwanted moments in the WTC final, having bowled six no balls, and the last one proved costly after giving a well-set Shardul Thakur a letoff.
Despite watching Australia posting 469 in the first innings, Pat Cummins did not seem entirely happy after the first session on Day 3 of the WTC final, taking place at The Oval. The Aussie skipper was worried after Ajinkya Rahane and Shardul Thakur revived India’s innings from 152/6, and went for lunch after taking their side to 260/6. More importantly, Cummins looked dejected because he had sent both Rahane and Thakur packing, but the duo got lifelines after he had overstepped on the wicket deliveries.
While Rahane was saved by Cummins’ overstep on Day 2, Thakur was the latest man to get a let-off. It was the third last ball of the opening session on Day 3 when Thakur was beaten by Aussie quick’s seam movement which angled in towards his pad. A huge shout from the Australian camp began straight away, and the on-field umpire did not think much before raising his finger.
Shardul, meanwhile, went to take DRS straightway, as he felt the ball would miss the leg stump. However, before anything began on the big screen, it showed Cummins, similar to what he did against Rahane the other day, overstepped before releasing the ball. As a result, it was called a no-ball and Thakur was saved because of that. In total, it was a six no-ball that Cummins bowled in the innings, and the Twitterati were all smiles to see Cummins, who is hailed for being consistent, comitting unforgivable sins.
Lucky Lord Shardul Thakur again!
June 9, 2023
No surprise!
A No Ball saves Shardul Thakur. pic.twitter.com/IEPoarSmE5— Mufaddal Vohra (@mufaddal_vohra) June 9, 2023
Very frustrating to Aussies!
Cannot believe it. Another LBW gone because of a Cummins no ball. Ridiculous. Australia have blown so many opportunities! #WTCFinal— CricBlog ✍ (@cric_blog) June 9, 2023
Yeah!
Fortune favors the brave 🙏— Utsav 💔 (@utsav045) June 9, 2023
Shardul Thakur is saved by the no ball. pic.twitter.com/HoOS6vFSit
It is Cummins again!
Another no ball 🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣😭— Dhoni Tharane 5️⃣ 🦁 (@Tharane__Talks) June 9, 2023
Very unlucky to Australians!
Another no ball by Cummins when the on field umpire has given the batter LBW. Seeing this for the first time. Hilarious really.— Gurkirat Singh Gill (@gurkiratsgill) June 9, 2023
Kuch bhi!! xD xD
Dheere Dheere samaj aa rha ha ki— HoneyBae (@Honeybae5555) June 9, 2023
Wicket vali ball No ball kyu ho rhi ha 🙂
I believe is Jay shah supremacy 🫡
#WTCFinals pic.twitter.com/VEsByyStb7
This is getting on different track!
Aur Bhai , Cummins no ball kar raha hai toh tu mujhko kyu yaad kar raha hain 🌚🌚 pic.twitter.com/CZ2WC6sJ8k— Samrat (@samratsp3) June 9, 2023
Yes it is a no ball!
No Ball😁— Abhinav Tiwari🍁 (@abhinavspeakss) June 9, 2023
Fortune Favours the Brave💪🏻🤟🏻⚡#WTCFinal2023 pic.twitter.com/RldyDWQQO3
Go India!
No Ball save Shardul Thakur. God is with us, go India go.......#lordshardul #Rahane #ViratKohli #RohitSharma #Jadeja #WTCFinal2023 #comeback well done Rahane and lord shardul keep it up more time 🥰🥰🥰 pic.twitter.com/7iWXIFF8OW— Ravi shihag (@upsc_aspirant78) June 9, 2023