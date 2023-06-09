WTC Final | Twitter laughs at Mr. Consistent Cummins as his unconventional no-ball gives Lord Thakur lifeline

Shardul, meanwhile, went to take DRS straightway, as he felt the ball would miss the leg stump. However, before anything began on the big screen, it showed Cummins, similar to what he did against Rahane the other day, overstepped before releasing the ball. As a result, it was called a no-ball and Thakur was saved because of that. In total, it was a six no-ball that Cummins bowled in the innings, and the Twitterati were all smiles to see Cummins, who is hailed for being consistent, comitting unforgivable sins.