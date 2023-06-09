WTC Final | Twitter mocks Australian team as Siraj nullifies their exit walk with DRS
Mohammed Siraj's DRS compelled Australia to walk back to the crease|
(Getty)
It is standard procedure when the teams walk back to the dugout after the day’s play is concluded, but the situation takes a turn in rare circumstances, and the WTC final witnessed it. Mohammed Siraj challenged the umpire’s decision, and that compelled the Kangaroos to return to the middle.
In the World Test Championship final against India, Australia have a grip over the fixture taking a lead of 173 runs by the end of the first innings. Travis Head scored a century for the Australian team while Ajinkya Rahane was the highest run-scorer for the Indian team. Shardur Thakur also showed resilience scoring a fifty for India but Mohammed Siraj came up with a memorable moment in the cricket history which made the spectators laugh.
Cameron Green was bowling the 69th over of the innings while Siraj was aiming to attempt some slogs with the innings heading to a conclusion. He bowled a full delivery striding down the leg and the ball hit Siraj’s pads. The Australian team appealed for the dismissal and the umpire raised his finger in an instant. Considering that the final wicket has fallen, the Australian team started to walk back to the dugout assuming that the play of the day has been concluded.
However, there was a twist in the tale yet to come. As soon as the umpire adjudged him to be out, Siraj opted for a DRS. The batter’s decision was justified with the replays as the snicko showed that there was a clear inside edge as the ball went past the bat. As a result of the reversal in the decision, Australia had to walk back to the middle, and that made the Netizens laugh.
