WTC Final | Twitter reacts as Australia remain firm favourties after Day 3 despite spirited India comeback 

Unlike Day 1, India's pacers looked far more threatening with the new ball to keep India’s slim WTC hopes alive. They got rewarded with a dangerous David Warner wicket inside four overs, with Mohammed Siraj drawing the first blood with a gorgeous delivery. Usman Khawaja, who had a ten-ball duck in the first innings, did not make a huge impact in the second innings either as Umesh Yadav ended his struggling 39-ball stay in the 14th over, sending Australia to a spot of bother having reduced them to 24/2. However, two early departures made little difference to Steve Smith and Marnus Labuschagne’s batting, who spirited a 62-run stand to strengthen Australia’s chances to secure an outright victory.