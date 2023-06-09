WTC Final | Twitter reacts as Shardul Thakur’s exquisite straight drive reminds fans of prime Sachin Tendulkar
Shardul Thakur scored 51 vs Australia.|
(Getty)
When batters play some specified shots, those strokes remind fans of some of the greatest players who ever lived. Straight drive was Sachin Tendulkar’s signature shot, and the manner in which Shardul Thakur played against Pat Cummins in the WTC final at The Oval left everyone in utter disbelief.
After taking the prized wicket of Steve Smith with the ball, Shardul Thakur made headlines in the WTC final against Australia by hitting a spirited knock when India required him the most. His 109-run partnership with Ajinkya Rahane saved India from humiliating total in reply of Australia’s 469 in the first innings. In his 109-ball 51, he scored six glorious fours, and the one which stood out the most came during the 68th over of the day, bowled by Australian skipper Pat Cummins.
It was an overpitched delivery by Cummins towards the stumps, which Thakur picked up perfectly and played straight past the bowler for four runs. While hitting the shot, the way Thakur managed to balance in his stance let everyone surprised, as it looked like a picture-perfect straight drive. Even Ricky Ponting was amazed to see Shardul play a shot like that, and he could not restrict himself from calling it ‘the shot of the day’.
Fans were delighted to see Shardul stepping up under pressure situations, and many had compared him to Sachin Tendulkar, who used to play the straight drive more beautifully than anyone else. Not to forget, Shardul was the one who donned India’s No. 10 jersey after Sachin Tendulkar’s retirement.
