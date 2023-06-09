WTC Final | Twitter reacts as Shardul Thakur’s exquisite straight drive reminds fans of prime Sachin Tendulkar

After taking the prized wicket of Steve Smith with the ball, Shardul Thakur made headlines in the WTC final against Australia by hitting a spirited knock when India required him the most. His 109-run partnership with Ajinkya Rahane saved India from humiliating total in reply of Australia’s 469 in the first innings. In his 109-ball 51, he scored six glorious fours, and the one which stood out the most came during the 68th over of the day, bowled by Australian skipper Pat Cummins.