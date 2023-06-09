WTC Final | Twitter reacts as spectator’s unwanted interruption leads to Richard Illingworth 'begging' with folded hands 

The incident happened when Steve Smith was not too pleased with a person who was sitting close to the sight screen wearing a bright red t-shirt. The spectator wanted to sit with his friends, but his shirt was distracting the batter at the crease. While Kumara Dharmasena tried to reason with the spectator, he seemed adamant to stay his ground. As the camera panned to Illingworth, the Englishman jokingly folded both his hands to plead with the fan to change his seat. Whether it was Illingworth's gesture or the support staff's insistence, the fan did move so that the game could continue.