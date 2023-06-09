WTC Final | Twitter reacts as spectator’s unwanted interruption leads to Richard Illingworth 'begging' with folded hands
Richard Illingworth is umpiring at WTC final.|
(Getty)
Whenever events on the field start impacting the game, umpires step in before things go south. However, Richard Illingworth had to 'use his powers' beyond the field at The Oval as he pleaded with a fan wearing a red-coloured shirt to move so that the WTC Final could continue following a stoppage.
Among the umpires who are highly regarded as the best in the business, Richard Illingworth easily gets a place at the table. Thus, the 59-year-old was in charge as an on-field umpire, alongside Chris Gaffaney, to take care of the World Test Championship (WTC) final at The Oval, where India are taking on Australia. Along with making sharp decisions throughout three days of the play, his gesture during the last session on Day 3 attracted attention in no time.
The incident happened when Steve Smith was not too pleased with a person who was sitting close to the sight screen wearing a bright red t-shirt. The spectator wanted to sit with his friends, but his shirt was distracting the batter at the crease. While Kumara Dharmasena tried to reason with the spectator, he seemed adamant to stay his ground. As the camera panned to Illingworth, the Englishman jokingly folded both his hands to plead with the fan to change his seat. Whether it was Illingworth's gesture or the support staff's insistence, the fan did move so that the game could continue.
Red is danger!
View this post on Instagram
He was requesting a guy to move other side because he was wearing red!
Is the umpire begging someone? What’s happening?— wildheart 🦋 (@juhilcious) June 9, 2023
Yeah!
The umpire requesting a fan to clear the sight screen. pic.twitter.com/ZYU6XQQcL8— Mufaddal Vohra (@mufaddal_vohra) June 9, 2023
He gets distracted!
It is one of the hardest responsibilities to sit near sight screen, when @stevesmith49 is batting. XD#WorldTestChampionship #BCCI #icc #australiacricket— Shivam Gaur (@shivamgaur_7) June 9, 2023
I guess no!
Indians don't have any plans for Steve Smith ,he must have some weakness— Karthik (@karthikS_5) June 9, 2023
Greatest!
What a player ffs . Sir Steve Smith 🙏— Abhishek (@ydvabhishek31) June 9, 2023
Hahaha! Lol!
If you want to distract Steve Smith in the #Ashes...wear red #WTCFinal— Mike (@BRFC1994) June 9, 2023
Lol! Yes!
Smith gets to choose where spectators sit and what they're allowed to wear now. Poor man in red shirt. He's paid his money, let him have his seat! #bbccricket #INDvAUS— Adam Edwards (@AdamEdw) June 9, 2023
Everyone has own problems!
Far from a professional cricketer but how can a red shirt that high up in the crowd be distracting towards the batsman ? #INDvAUS #AUSvsIND #WTC2023— HSN (@MHA_92_) June 9, 2023
He send you out!
Steve Smith is a batting weirdo but you can't sit next to the sight screen in a red shirt— Dan (@dan_tg96) June 9, 2023