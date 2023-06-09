WTC Final | Twitter reacts as Warner’s early departure disrupts Marnus Labuschagne’s power nap

Just before the wicket fell, Labuschagne was seen snoozing in his pads. However, the moment he saw fans erupted due to Warner’s wicket, he immediately stood up and got ready to walk into the middle. There were many batters, including Sir Viv Richards, who used to do the same before coming to bat, and watching Labuschagne, the current No. 1 Test batter in the world, do the same unsurprisingly drew a lot of attention of the Twitterati.