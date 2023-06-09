WTC Final | Twitter reacts as Warner’s early departure disrupts Marnus Labuschagne’s power nap
Labuschagne was seen taking a nap.|
(Getty)
Bizzare yet funny incidents bring laughter into fans’ lives, and when some of the greats of the game do, scenes generate even more attractions. Padded up for batting, Labuschagne was taking a nap during the WTC final in the dressing room before an early wicket of Warner led him to wake up suddenly.
Having got a commendable 173-run lead for the second innings, Australia got off to a torrid start, losing David Warner inside four overs. Mohammed Siraj, who took four wickets in the first innings, drew the first blood by bowling a beatiful delivery against Warner, who edged through to the keeper KS Bharat. In the meantime, instead of the wicket delivery, a sharp camerawork which found Marnus Labuschagne’s doings at the dressing room caught everyone’s eyes in surprise.
Just before the wicket fell, Labuschagne was seen snoozing in his pads. However, the moment he saw fans erupted due to Warner’s wicket, he immediately stood up and got ready to walk into the middle. There were many batters, including Sir Viv Richards, who used to do the same before coming to bat, and watching Labuschagne, the current No. 1 Test batter in the world, do the same unsurprisingly drew a lot of attention of the Twitterati.
It is so funny!
Marnus Labuschagne was sleeping and suddenly realised that big old David Warner has again dismissed in single digit and he needs to go and bat 😂#WTCFinal2023 #WTCFinal #AjinkyaRahane pic.twitter.com/c3HPFPNp6B— Cricket Guruji (@CricketGuruji6) June 9, 2023
Hilarious nap ever taken on earth!
Marnus labuschagne was sleeping.😂😂#INDvsAUS #Marnus#WTC#final pic.twitter.com/9PVT41OyxG— SINGH (@kyadekhrahe) June 9, 2023
So funny moment in WTC😂😂
Marnus Labuschagne was sleeping and then suddenly realised his turn had arrived. pic.twitter.com/pw1xOk9IeI— Mufaddal Vohra (@mufaddal_vohra) June 9, 2023
Hahaha!
Labuschagne was sleeping when David Warner got out 🤣😭😭— H A M Z A 🇵🇰 | Summii & Aeman's Bdy 🎂❤️ (@HamzaKhan259) June 9, 2023
And still in sleep while batting 😂#INDvAUS pic.twitter.com/N7UQHqcjXQ
That was good one from Siraj!
Mohammad Siraj gets David Warner and Marnus Labuschagne was just sleeping before he got out.#INDvAUS— Akshat (@AkshatOM10) June 9, 2023
2nd ball 3rd ball pic.twitter.com/irEqW2Q2zD
Yeah yeah!
Marnus Labuschagne was sleeping and suddenly noticed his turn came 😂 #WTCFinal2023 #WTCFinal pic.twitter.com/b0C4IGf8hg— Farid Khan (@_FaridKhan) June 9, 2023
Got disturbed!
Labuschagne who was peacefully sleeping #WTCFinal2023 #INDvAUS pic.twitter.com/VtJu4ugTf9— ADDY (@CalledCookie146) June 9, 2023
He's so funny in dressing room too!
Neendh barbaad!
— siraj took the wicket of warner and meanwhile next batsman Marnus Labuschagne was sleeping!! 🤣😭#WTCFinal2023 pic.twitter.com/VYaEDHiiLN— ᴮʰᵃʳᵃᵗ ⁽ᶠᵃⁿ ᵃᶜᶜᵒᵘⁿᵗ⁾ (@shivangian10x) June 9, 2023
Wow!
Laughing at that Labuschagne sleeping pic, my Dad told me a story about when he played with Sir Garfield Sobers England when he was younger and Sir Gary used to tell my Dad, " wake me up when it's my turn to bat" 😂 #CricketTwitter— Gills (@gpricey23) June 9, 2023