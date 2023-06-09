More Options

WTC Final | Twitter reacts as Warner’s early departure disrupts Marnus Labuschagne’s power nap

Written by: SportsCafe Desk

Labuschagne was seen taking a nap.

(Getty)

Bizzare yet funny incidents bring laughter into fans’ lives, and when some of the greats of the game do, scenes generate even more attractions. Padded up for batting, Labuschagne was taking a nap during the WTC final in the dressing room before an early wicket of Warner led him to wake up suddenly.

Having got a commendable 173-run lead for the second innings, Australia got off to a torrid start, losing David Warner inside four overs. Mohammed Siraj, who took four wickets in the first innings, drew the first blood by bowling a beatiful delivery against Warner, who edged through to the keeper KS Bharat. In the meantime, instead of the wicket delivery, a sharp camerawork which found Marnus Labuschagne’s doings at the dressing room caught everyone’s eyes in surprise.

Just before the wicket fell, Labuschagne was seen snoozing in his pads. However, the moment he saw fans erupted due to Warner’s wicket, he immediately stood up and got ready to walk into the middle. There were many batters, including Sir Viv Richards, who used to do the same before coming to bat, and watching Labuschagne, the current No. 1 Test batter in the world, do the same unsurprisingly drew a lot of attention of the Twitterati.

It is so funny!

Hilarious nap ever taken on earth!

So funny moment in WTC😂😂

Hahaha!

That was good one from Siraj!

Yeah yeah!

Got disturbed!

He's so funny in dressing room too!

Neendh barbaad!

Wow!

