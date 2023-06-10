WTC Final | Twitter reacts as Rohit Sharma gets involved with umpires after Shubman Gill's controversial wicket
Camron Green took an exceptional catch off Shubman Gill.|
(Getty)
Captains always tend to lead by example on the field, and they are the ones responsible for discussions with the umpires when the team don’t agree with decisions. Similarly, Rohit Sharma had to step up when Cameron Green took an exceptional catch, albeit controversial, to dismiss Shubman Gill.
Coming to chase an improbable 444-run target in the WTC final, Rohit Sharma and Shubman Gill got India off to a flying start against Australia. The pair raced to 41 runs in seven overs without losing any wickets, with Rohit scoring 22 runs and Gill piling on 18. Unsurprisingly, fans at The Oval were jumping for joy to see the openers playing exquisite shots one after another, but their moods changed drastically after the first ball of the eighth over.
It was a good length delivery with an extra bounce by Scott Boland that Gill tried to play with soft hands, only to find a thick outside edge. Placed at the gully, Cameron Green outstretched his left hand and kept his finger underneath to complete a fantastic low catch. However, Gill did not believe it was a clean catch, and the on-field umpires Richard Illingworth and Chris Gaffaney were not certain either. Therefore, third-umpire Richard Kettleborough had to double-check to confirm the decision.
The replay on the big screen brought mixed reactions from the crowds. After watching for the first time, many fans erupted, thinking Green might have dragged the ball along the floor while taking the catch, which, of course, was not the case. It was an outrageous take without any doing which brought controversy, yet the Oval crowd began to boo Kettleborough once ‘out’ came to the big screen. Even Rohit Sharma was not too pleased with the decision, as he went on to ask the on-field umpires how Gill was given out when there was no conclusive evidence. The Twitterati saw what just happened, and thus, went on to react to the incident straight away.
June 10, 2023
It's was clearly a drop catch from Cameron Green, Third Umpire have you suckedd dic*s in ur eyes ??? Such a poor umpiring 🤡— Akshat (@AkshatOM10) June 10, 2023
Shubman Gill was NOT OUT.#Gill #INDvsAUS #WTCFinal pic.twitter.com/cTgTzZYhsy
Rohit Sharma talking to the umpires about Cam Green's catch while dismissed Shubman Gill. #WTCFinal pic.twitter.com/YXPvzzBZbY— Farid Khan (@_FaridKhan) June 10, 2023
They are able to show teeth of audience and not able to show frame by frame catch of #ShubmanGill ..he was not out @ICC #ICCWorldTestChampionship— Mangesh S Ambre (@ms_ambre) June 10, 2023
It was clearly a dropped catch by Cameron Green and Shubman Gill was not out but looks like 3rd umpire replaced his eyes with buttons before taking decision.#WTCFinalpic.twitter.com/SqKUVNhfaQ— RADHE ࿗🇮🇳𓃮 (@Iamradhe_p00) June 10, 2023
Ohh cmonn!! That's NOT OUT .. Cameron green is not getting retained by mumbai this time. Gill is looking solid. #INDvsAUS #Cheater #camerongreen #WTCFinal #WTC23Final #ShubmanGill #catch pic.twitter.com/iqLSwBxTt2— zadnainfo (@zadnainfo) June 10, 2023
Massive drama out there!
Catch from Cameron Green, Third Umpire decision,Lot of drama,not use zooming camara for check— Jigar Upadhyay (@12JIGARUPADHYAY) June 10, 2023
Shubman Gill was NOT OUT. or OUT ?#Gill #INDvsAUS #WTCFinal #camerongreen #Green #WTC23Final #ICCWorldTestChampionship pic.twitter.com/eWg9OqZO70
Shocking Decision by third umpire..It wasn’t a clear catch of @ShubmanGill— Kamran Akmal (@KamiAkmal23) June 10, 2023
Shubman Gill falls for 18, courtesy of Cameron Green's stunning catch.#WTCFinal2023 pic.twitter.com/CMpHz0Zstc— Vicky Singh (@VickyxCricket) June 10, 2023
Green pulls off his second blinder of the Test, plunging low to his left at a floating third/fourth slip to catch Shubman Gill for 18. India aren't happy - they think it brushed the turf. "Cheat, cheat, cheat," chant a section of the crowd. And that's tea: India 41 for 1.— Lawrence Booth (@BoothCricket) June 10, 2023