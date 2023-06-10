WTC Final | Twitter reacts as Virat Kohli, Ajinkya Rahane keep India’s slim hopes alive after Day 4
Virat Kohli remained unbeaten on 44 at stumps on Day 4.|
(Getty)
Virat Kohli (44*) and Ajinkya Rahane (20*) stood firm in the middle as India reached 164/3 at stumps on Day 4 of the WTC final against Australia. Still, India will require 280 more runs to chase an improbable target on the last day of the contest if they want to be the next WTC winners.
Resuming on 123/4, Marnus Labuschagne failed to add anything to his overnight score of 41 as Umesh Yadav forced him to nick to first slip in the third over of the day. However, Australia showed immense resilience through Cameron Green and Alex Carey as they extended their lead to a solid 374 by lunch, having added 78 runs in the first session. Coming from the break after Green’s departure, Mitchell Starc played some glorious shots in his 57-ball 41, and a few aggressive strokes from Carey (66*) in their crucial 93-run partnership took Australia past 250 in quick time. Finally, after reaching 270/8, Pat Cummins believed they had enough runs on the board to declare, setting India a record 444-run target with a maximum of 137 overs of play left.
To put the opposition under pressure from the get-go, Rohit Sharma and Shubman Gill got India off to a fluent start. The Indian openers scored 41 runs from the first 42 balls, making Indian fans dream of achieving an outrageous task. However, everything changed quickly when Cameron Green took an outstanding low-diving catch to dismiss Shubman Gill for 18. Although it was a hefty blow for India, given they had to survive four more sessions since the wicket fell, Rohit Sharma and Cheteshwar Pujara batted valiantly to keep the run rate well over four runs an over. With the scoreboard reading 92/1, it felt like India could have some semblance of hope, but both Rohit and Pujara fell in the space of five balls, to reduce the Men in Blue to 93/3.
Virat Kohli and Ajinkya Rahane steadied the ship from thereon, making sure no further damage until the end of the play. The duo stitched an unbroken 71-run stand for the fourth wicket, and closed the day on 164/3 to keep India in the game.
CROWD GOES WILD!
Crowd shouting "Cheat, Cheat" when Green came to bowl. #WTCFinalpic.twitter.com/rNGUjdsRPb— Mahirat (@bleedmahirat7) June 10, 2023
Bhajji does it well!
Harbhajan Singh explains whether Shubman Gill was OUT or NOT OUT? pic.twitter.com/KfMjN1QDw8— Gurkanwal Singh Dhillon (@00gurkanwal00) June 10, 2023
Lot of things going in everyone's head now!
IPL isn't the problem. Team management, selection, top tier Indian players mindset/preparation is the main issue.#WTCFinal #AUSvIND— pankaj (@pankaj_m17) June 10, 2023
Already?
Congrats Aus 🦘😑#AUSvIND #WTCFinal— Chℹ️rkund🅰️ (@chirkundaa) June 10, 2023
King has to prove himself now!
Kohli on rescue💯 #WTCFinal #INDvsAUS #AUSvIND— Krishna Darak (@KrishnaDarak9) June 10, 2023
No bad comments!
Orey erri pooka @cheteshwar1 Why the fuck r u still playing for India ?? U better play only County matches.... 🖕🖕🙏🙏 Bloody CHOKER 🖕🖕🖕 #INDvsAUS #AUSvIND— 🌟ÑËŃÊ🌟 (@sudarshanred143) June 10, 2023
Hmm!
If Green's catch was not out then neither was Ashwin's during last year's T20... Stop crying about it. #AUSvIND pic.twitter.com/F7RGkIHZ0T— Rowan State (@RowanState) June 10, 2023
Puji was on a holiday! LOL xD xD xD
No ODI— Cric Irfan (@Irfan_irru_17) June 10, 2023
No T20I
No IPL
Playing for county
Practice for WTC
Still No runs from the Cheteshwar Pujara' Bat
Tha man The myth The legend#WTCFinal2023 #WTCFinal #AUSvIND #INDvsAUS #INDvAUS pic.twitter.com/aXzhseyR4L
Are you sure about this?
Enjoying Rohit Sharma’s last year in the blue jersey. He might not get picked for MI either in the next year’s IPL. #AUSvIND #WTCFinal #IPL2024 #RohitSharma— Anurag Sharma (@SharMax_A) June 10, 2023
What a graphic!
New championship knockout, same old result💔#WTCFinal #WTC23 #INDvsAUS #AUSvIND pic.twitter.com/FvWkl0Mjo9— Deep Backward Point (@ReverseSweap) June 10, 2023
He's true fighter!
Ajinkya Rahane has come to play with broken finger. He was hit on the finger in the 1st innings.— Nikhil (@Risenik) June 10, 2023
He is a Fighter!#WTCFinal2023 #AUSvIND #INDvsAUS #WTCFinals #WTC23 #TheOval#WorldTestChampionshipFinal#WTC23Final #INDvAUS #WTC2023Final pic.twitter.com/AliCoI5MXg