WTC Final | Twitter reacts as Virat Kohli, Ajinkya Rahane keep India’s slim hopes alive after Day 4

To put the opposition under pressure from the get-go, Rohit Sharma and Shubman Gill got India off to a fluent start. The Indian openers scored 41 runs from the first 42 balls, making Indian fans dream of achieving an outrageous task. However, everything changed quickly when Cameron Green took an outstanding low-diving catch to dismiss Shubman Gill for 18. Although it was a hefty blow for India, given they had to survive four more sessions since the wicket fell, Rohit Sharma and Cheteshwar Pujara batted valiantly to keep the run rate well over four runs an over. With the scoreboard reading 92/1, it felt like India could have some semblance of hope, but both Rohit and Pujara fell in the space of five balls, to reduce the Men in Blue to 93/3.