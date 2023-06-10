WTC Final | Twitter reacts to indecisive Cam Green providing comic relief with brain-fade dismissal
Green lasted 95 balls in the WTC final.|
(Getty)
Test cricket brings out the best in the sport, be it the players' performances or ‘out of context’ events happening over five days. Cameron Green helped add to the list of the latter, as his brain fade moment was followed by a dismissal by Ravindra Jadeja that brought smiles to everyone watching.
Having ended Day 3 with 123 on the board, which boosted their lead to 296, Australia got off to a howler as Marnus Labuschagne walked back to the pavilion without troubling the scorers. But the incoming Alex Carey, along with Cam Green, ensured that the Men in Yellow did not suffer a collapse as they guided their team to past 160 adding even more pressure on India. Just when it looked like Australia were going to end any hopes of a result that was not a win for them, Jadeja stepped up.
On the last ball of the 63rd over, Jadeja bowled a shortish delivery into the rough outside Green’s leg stump. The big Aussie read the ball well and decided to leave it. However, he forgot to get his bat and gloves out of the way. As the ball passed the front pad, it clipped the bottom of the glove and bounced onto the wicket. Not only was Green distraught, but it was also the reactions of everyone around him that caught the eye of the Twitteratti.
Virat Kohli, standing at first slip, was the first man to react to the dismissal. His immediate reaction was disappointment as he felt that Green got away with one only to realize pretty late that the ball had rolled onto the wicket. Pujara, fielding at forward short leg, decided that he wanted to appeal for leg before as the sheer size of the Aussie blinded him. Eventually, he too did realize that Green was a goner and joined in with the celebrations.
What a delivery boiii!!!
June 10, 2023
That's how unlucky Green was!
June 10, 2023
He's on fire!
Ravindra Jadeja scalps the wicket of Cameron Green. His 3rd of this innings.👌🏻🔥#WTCFinal2023 #WTCFinal #WTC23Final #WTC23 #WTC2023 #INDvsAUS #INDvAUS #AUSvsIND #AUSvIND #Jadeja pic.twitter.com/2GfOQyZTfa— Harshal Barot (@harshalbarot21) June 10, 2023
It was suppose to happen there!
Bahut der ho gyi appeal karte huye but Bar bar not out 🥺🥺— Mayank Shekhawat (@mayankskt005) June 10, 2023
But Finally Sir Jadeja gets the Cameron Green Wicket 🔥🔥😂🏋️#WTCFinal2023#INDvAUS#TakeTwo #binance pic.twitter.com/nrgPTUDxcB
Hahaha! Yes.
#WTCFinal2023— Shamoeel Vlogs_official 🇵🇰 | محمد شموئیل (@VlogsShamoeel) June 10, 2023
Cameron Green also lost his wicket !!!!!!
It was funny!
Cameron green wicket. #WTCFinal2023 pic.twitter.com/40HYceEaWg— NDS🇮🇳 (@nandeeshbh18) June 10, 2023
Sir Jadeja for you!
SIR RAVINDRA JADEJA 🫶 🔥 gets his 3rd wicket of this Innings 💥 🔥 @imjadeja 🙇 #Jadeja#INDvsAUS #AUSvsIND #WTCFinal2023 #WTCFinal #WTC23Final #WTCFinals pic.twitter.com/KR4JvSTn2X— Its_Me_Maxeyyy 🕶 (@maxeyyy_tweets) June 10, 2023
Bow to him!
Sir ravindra jadeja🛐 pic.twitter.com/djN5Zb4135— Arun Singh (@ArunTuThikHoGya) June 10, 2023
He is!
Ravindra Jadeja - One of the greats of Test cricket. pic.twitter.com/ZwdgYXG6Mn— Mufaddal Vohra (@mufaddal_vohra) June 10, 2023
Man with masses!
Ravindra Jadeja 🥹🥳#WTCFinal2023 #INDvsAUS pic.twitter.com/aBV5CWUBDT— RADHE ࿗🇮🇳𓃮 (@Iamradhe_p00) June 10, 2023